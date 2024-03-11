Cam Thomas: ‘Obviously’ I should be part of the Most Improved Player conversation

No player in the NBA has improved his scoring average as much as Cam Thomas this season, a full 10 ten points, from 10.6 ppg last season to 21.3 in this one. He’s also made improvements in defense and passing, although the comparisons are not so gaudy.

So should he be considered, aka, “in the conversation,” for Most Improved Player. He thinks so. As Sean Marks has said about the 22-year-old, he never has to worry about CT’s confidence!

“I feel like my name should definitely be in the [Most Improved Player] conversation but what ever happens happens. I’m just worried about getting wins. because we have bigger goals like getting to the playoffs, the play-in. So I feel that’s more important than that,” Thomas told Chris Haynes in a Bleacher Report interview Monday afternoon, a day after he had perhaps his most complete game as a Nets, scoring 29 points while grabbing seven boards and handing out five assets, all in 31 minutes.

“Obviously for the season I had, with what I’ve gone through my first two years until now, just playing sporadically, now getting a full time role a little bit in my third year. Having a jump like this, I feel like that just can’t go unnoticed especially playing on the Nets, it can’t go unnoticed for me.

“Obviously, I think my name should be in the conversation but I’ll go as far as my team and that’s all that matters.”

“He had seven rebounds today, five assists, so it wasn’t just his scoring, he was contributing in other ways... We’re gonna keep challenging him in those ways,” said interim head coach Kevin Ollie Sunday night. “We want him to be a masterpiece on the offensive and defensive end, and he can do it... He displayed it all tonight.”

Putting aside those other improvements, Thomas is already among the youngest players on the NBA’s top scorers list. Only Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham are currently posting better averages than his 21.3 points a game and Banchero and Cunningham were the overall No. 1 picks in the last two NBA Drafts. And he recently passed Mikal Bridges as the Nets leading scorer.

However, at this point, Thomas is not in said conversation, with Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, Coby White of the Chicago Bulls, Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets and Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors the current favorites. Moreover, as Erik Slater of Clutch Points reports, in order to be even eligible for the MIP award, he will have to play in 16 of the 17 remaining games on the Nets schedule to meet the 65-game criterion for major awards.

Thomas also spoke about having confidence in the Nets core despite their current issues. offering his belief that the Nets current young core still has a lot of potential as long as they’re playing together.

“You know you have guys like Mikal, me, Claxton. I feel like we play together, we get good minutes together — you know, Cam Johnson — I mean we all play together, we get good minutes together, we’re very efficient together. we play well together, to I fee like we just need more reps together, figuring out how much we play.

“Even last year, when they got traded,” he said, referring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, “I didn’t play well. When they got traded, I played a few games but then I was out of the lineup, out of the rotation and I felt it was just not me playing.”

He also said that fans shouldn’t look at the team right now, “obviously, it’s tough,” but “when I look at the early part of the year and some of the spurts when we played together, we’ve been really good. So just stick with us.”

Haynes also noted the names of several NBA superstars who have praised Thomas in private conservations with him, citing Kevin Durant, Paul George, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard as those who have spoken with him about Thomas’ game.