Powered by strong game from Patrick Gardner, Long Island Nets defeat Birmingham Squadron. 115-112

After leading the Egyptian national team to two wins in the FIBA Africa Qualifying Tournament, Patrick Gardner, the Long Island Nets 6’11” big man, has returned to the G League and dominated.

The Long Island native and Marist product is averaging 15.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last four G League games, including a season-high 23-point outburst off the bench Sunday that led the Nets G League affiliate to a 115-112 win over the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans affiliate, in Birmingham.

Gardner played 30 minutes and shot 8-of-12 overall, including 3-of-5 from deep. He also blocked three shots and recorded two steals in the Long Islanders fourth straight win.

Patrick Gardner for 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/WdZyFA5zjy — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 10, 2024

Gardner was one of two 20-point scorers off the bench for Long Island. Keon Johnson, the 6’5” two-way player, celebrated his 22nd birthday by putting up 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-6 from deep. He also grabbed nine boards and handed out three assists.

Long Island finished with six players in double figures. Jacob Gilyard, the former Memphis Grizzlies point guard signed to a Brooklyn two-way recently, finished with 12 points and nine assists in the win. Jaylen Martin, the 20-year-old wing who’s also on a two-way deal with the Nets, had nine points and five rebounds. G League veterans Kaiser Gates and Kyler Edwards added 13 each.

The game was close throughout and with 2:15 left in the fourth, it was tied at 107. Then, Gardner hit a layup and Long Island never fell behind again, outscoring the Squadron 8-5, with Gilyard hitting four straight free throws to ice the win.

The G League’s leading scorer on the season, Malcolm Hill, scored 23 points for Birmingham (13-14) to lead all scorers, while guard Jalen Crutcher notched 22 and led the way for the Squadron with seven assists.

Birmingham outscored the Nets (15-11) in fast break points, 28-9, and also outscored Brooklyn’s affiliate in points in the paint, 48-46. but bench scoring proved critical with Gardner and Johnson alone outscoring Birmingham’s reserves.

The Squadron and Nets are now set for a Tuesday matchup in the second game of the back-to-back at 11 a.m. ET at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.