Brooklyn Nets rain fire from deep, smoke Cleveland Cavaliers 120-101

There wasn’t much for the Brooklyn Nets to put their faith behind in Believeland tonight. With the team dropping winnable games left and right, front office members abandoning ship, all while the Play-In tournament keeps shrinking in the distance, the “vibes” well was bone dry for a team once upon a time known for having it filled to brim.

However, nobody believing in Brooklyn hasn’t stopped them before.

In typical Nets fashion, they did exactly what you expected them not to do en route to a rather enjoyable victory. A win tonight wouldn’t fix any of the aforementioned problems. Frankly, it wouldn’t come close to doing so.

But as my favorite gambling, chilli spilling character from The Office once said, sometimes it’s just nice to win one. Brooklyn did that tonight.

Final: Brooklyn Nets 120, Cleveland Cavaliers 101

With the win and the Atlanta Hawks loss to New Orleans Pelicans, the Nets are 3 1⁄ 2 games back of the Hawks, but four games in the loss column with only 17 games to go.

Despite being the number two team in the East, with a bushel of young and talented players — some of whom once belonged to Brooklyn —it was Cleveland who looked frustrated early tonight.

On Brooklyn’s fourth made basket, Georges Niang threw a boxing out Nic Claxton to the floor, then stepped over him. Claxton popped up looking ready to defend himself and teammate Mikal Bridges, who also went down on the play, but everyone else got to him before he got to Niang.

This wasn’t the first scuffle between Claxton, the Cavaliers, or Niang. The first came with the Mini-Van sporting a different jersey, as he took exception to a hard screen from Clax while playing for Philly last year. The more recent one came on foreign soil, with Tristan Thompson eating ejection from the Paris game after knocking Claxton over following a jam.

It’s safe to say the Cavaliers do not like Brooklyn’s defense dynamo as much as we do. Double tech were assessed, though no punches were throw nor did any subsequent injuries come to pass.

Bridges made it known he was alright relatively quickly after that early firework. Having a way easier time finding his spots than what we’ve been accustomed to seeing lately, he led Brooklyn early, cracking double digits already by the second quarter’s opening seconds.

“It was good for Mikal to see some shots go in,” Kevin Ollie said postgame. “Just taking the pressure off himself and stepping up. He puts so much work in, so I know those seeds that he’s planted are gonna bloom. He’s meticulous in his work and it’s gonna show. Struggle is part of this, and he’s gonna grow through it.”

The offense for him largely came due to another hot start from Cam Thomas. The 22-year-old was fantastic in getting through the point of attack to draw defenders in, break down the defense, and open things up for guys along the wing. He tallied three assists in the first and a few hockey-style ones as well...

Really nice vision from Cam Thomas feeling the backside rotation and locating Dennis Schroder. pic.twitter.com/2EgRBlaCUc — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 10, 2024

Thomas went on to finish with 29 points, five assists, and seven rebounds while shooting 5-of-7 from deep, including this beauty at the end of the third...

CAM THOMAS DOING CAM THOMAS THINGS! pic.twitter.com/VCXXuNlaoZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 11, 2024

He finished as a team-high +27 for the game. Bridges was close behind with 25 points, five boards, five dimes, and three steals while shooting 5-of-8 from deep. It was a much-needed marquee game from Brooklyn’s main building blocks.

“It wasn’t all his scoring, he was contributing other ways,” said Ollie of Thomas. “That’s just great to see. I want him to keep that up. We gonna keep challenging him in those ways and we want him to be a massive piece on the offensive end and a massive piece on the defensive end, and he can do it. But we got to keep challenging him. And it’s not coming from our coaching staff, it’s coming from our players, challenging him to be that special, cause we know what talent is and we got to continue to harness that.”

Cleveland kept stride early though generating points via the Caris LeVert x Jarrett Allen pick-and-role. It was a perfect Cavs game for Nets fans to tune in with Cleveland needing to lean on two of Brooklyn’s most beloved exports being without Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. The Fro added 15 points, nine boards, and blocked two shots while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. Two nights ago, Allen had season highs in points (33) and rebounds (18.) LeVert, however, finished with just six points, shooting 2-of-6 from the field, but he did tally seven assists.

But as Thomas rested a bit in the second, Dennis Schröder was right there to pick up the slack, at least from a facilitating standpoint. Not only was he able to penetrate Cleveland’s defense, but he conducted the the fast break with poise and assertiveness. Schröder finished the game with 17 points, eight assists, and two steals while shooting an uber efficient 7-of-11 from the field. He also supplied one of the game’s highlights...

Highlight Dennis x Dennis fast-break, and Ian Eagle with an appropriate call on Oscars night: pic.twitter.com/XpSy9N1Mbu — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 11, 2024

Bridges wasn’t the only one benefitting from the elbow room Brooklyn found on offense thanks to Schröder and Thomas. Either as a roll man or just threatening in the dunker spot, Nic Claxton enjoyed solid evening matched up against his predecessor. He dropped 16 points, pulled down 10 boards while shooting 7-of-10 from the field. It was his 25th double-double of the season.

Claxton and Bridges led Brooklyn with 12 each as the Nets coasted into halftime with a one point cushion. But while their offense continued to hum, their defense struggled to stay in tune in the second, leaving the door open for the Cavs.

Ultimately, the Nets controlled the glass and limited paint damage after some shaky outings there recently, but rotated a bit too slow at times and occasionally just looked lost trying to man up. Cleveland shot 8-18 on threes going into the second half. It was a well designed game from an entertainment standpoint, with Niang of all players did the most damage from there, finishing 20 points for the game after going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Then in the second half, Brooklyn’s single digit lead proceeded to be just a thin as it looked on the scoreboard. Kicking up their defensive pressure out of the gate, Cleveland jumped in front for the first time all game after forcing a turnover and than fast break layup for Isaac Okoro 20 second into the third.

But after what seemed like a sequence that would allow the better team to seize the momentum for good, Cam Thomas had penned another script, putting the team back ahead with two quick triples, including an and-one splash.

VINTAGE CAM THOMAS pic.twitter.com/TezzfeVggl — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 11, 2024

Fueled by the burst from Thomas, Brooklyn’s defense then kicked things up a notch. Brooklyn’s guards seemed to relish trying to out-do each other making hustle plays and forcing turnovers in the third. After being tied 67-67, the Nets went on a nuclear 22-9 run to close the frame in a rare “everything is going right” sequence in an “everything's going wrong” year.

“Just our energy and effort, communication,” said Thomas when asked about what fueled the run. “I was a big catalyst in the talking, like just talking up more, talking to the guys, getting them hyped up, telling them what we need to do to get a win, cause you know it’s been while. We’re in the stage of the season where we have to get wins, so everybody has to do something they’re not used to, and for me it’s just being communicative.”

Dennis Schröder throws in a 40-foot prayer at the shot-clock buzzer and hits his version of Mikal's 3-point celly. BKN having fun: pic.twitter.com/270bm6A6fy — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 11, 2024

Things seemed to peak after Schröder connected on a prayer at the end of the shot clock and flashed Mikal’s celly.

“It was a great pass by Doe [Dorian Finney-Smith], a little bit off but I had nothing to lose I just let it go,” Schro recalled. “I thought it was long at first but I made it luckily. We shot the ball very well and I’m glad that that one went in as well.”

That was, until Thomas nailed that shot from the logo to beat the third quarter buzzer which put the Nets up 96-80 heading into the final frame...

That shot was only an appetizer of what Thomas would cook up early in the fourth. He refused to the end of the third cool him down, hitting his first three shots to open the frame. Each shot outdid the previous one in degree of difficulty, as he first splashed a mid-range shot, then a step back triple, and then another and-one three.

Cam Thomas has lost consciousness, up to 29 points after this 4-point play! pic.twitter.com/Qjeg7hS764 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 11, 2024

Not long after that it became clear Cleveland had had enough, waving the white flag around the seven minute mark by inserting their deep bench guys. With this being the first of a back-to-back sequence for them, they made a tactical decision, taking a scheduled loss which the Nets gladly picked up after one of the season’s worst losses the night before in Charlotte.

The Nets made 13 of their first 17 triples to open up the second half amid the inferno run that put this one to bed. The shot 18-of-35 from deep for the game (51.4%), making it their most efficient game from 3-point land all season.

Latest Standings

With Brooklyn picking up a W and the New Orleans Pelicans taking down the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets are back to a 3 1⁄ 2 game deficit for the East’s final Play-In spot. With Brooklyn winning the season series over Atlanta, they only need to tie them to take their spot but again, they’re four games down in the loss column.

According to Tankathon, Brooklyn has a solid chance to still do so, whether you want that or not. The Hawks have the 11th most difficult remaining schedule in the league in terms of opponent win percentage. The Nets have the 22nd most difficult or eighth easiest remaining schedule.

Injury Update

While Lonnie Walker IV returned to the lineup tonight, Cam Johnson remains on the injury report with a right ankle sprain he suffered in the Philly game this week. YES Network’s Meghan Triplett reported pregame that Kevin Ollie told her CJ is “progressing” but still day-to-day. With the team getting some time to reassess him in Brooklyn before their next game Wednesday, it’s reasonable to expect some new details from the team on him during the coming days.

Milestone Watch

Brooklyn put up a number of figures worth noting tonight. It should come to nobody’s surprise that most are related to that second half quarter outburst.

With Brooklyn posting .532/.514/.900 splits tonight, they enjoyed their first 50/40/90 game of the season.

Their 33 team assists are tied for their third most in a game all year. They hit 33 vs Dallas on 2/6, tallied 35 at Philadelphia on 2/3, and 41 vs Utah on 1/29

The 19-point win marks Brooklyn’s second-biggest margin of victory in a road game this season (25-point win on 2/26 at Memphis).

Nic Claxton (16 points, 10 rebounds) recorded his team-high 25th double-double of the season (fourth straight, fifth in his last six games). With 28 double-doubles last season, Claxton is the fifth player in franchise history with 25+ points/rebounds double-doubles in consecutive seasons (Kris Humphries, Derrick Coleman, Buck Williams, and Bernard King)

Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges are the first pair of Nets to record 25/5/5 in the same game this season.

Brooklyn’s 44 points scored in the third quarter tonight matched the most points scored in any quarter this season for Brooklyn (11/26 vs. Chicago - second quarter).

Next Up

Brooklyn continues their road trip on Wednesday with their final matchup vs the Orlando Magic *queue the song* this season. Remarkably, Brooklyn can win the series vs one of the East’s best startup projects this season amid their own increasingly rocky campaign. The Nets won their first two contests vs Orlando, but lost their most recent one badly enough to for it to count twice.