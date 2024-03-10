NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM ET

Time is running out. The Nets lost another a must-win game to the lowly Charlotte Hornets, now 4.5 games behind for the final play-in spot with 18 to play. It wasn’t quite the dagger in the season, but at this rate it certainly feels like it. We’ll see how tonight goes.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (25-39) at Cleveland Cavaliers (41-22)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our Game Preview....

Injuries: No Ben Simmons. Cam Johnson was out last night with an ankle injury and didn’t even travel to Cleveland. Lonnie Walker IV, who missed the game with an illness, remains day-to-day.

Evan Mobley is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain. Donovan Mitchell is out with a left knee bone bruise. Ty Jerome is out due to right ankle surgery. Max Strus is out with a right knee strain. Tristan Thompson is suspended due to violating the league’s drug policy.

The Game: Cleveland won games one, two, and three. This is the end. So Darius Garland has had a relatively rough year. He missed a lot of time due to a facial fracture and has been working his way back since. Following the injury, he’s averaged around 17 points and seven assists on .430/.380/.857 shooting splits. Garland can still heat up and take over a game, and when the playoffs start, they’re going to need that and more.

