Sources: Ryan Gisriel, long-time Brooklyn Nets exec, leaving for Charlotte Hornets

During the YES Network broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets loss to the Charlotte Hornets Saturday, cameras caught Jeff Peterson, the Hornets brand new GM, talking casually with a former colleague in Brooklyn, Ryan Gisriel, the Nets executive director of basketball and business operations.

While Ryan Ruocco and Sarah Kustok noted that Peterson had been recruited from the Nets front office, where he’d been Sean Marks No. 2, they made no mention of Gisriel’s presence. Now, multiple league sources tell NetsDaily that Gisriel will soon leave the Nets for the Hornets where he’ll join Peterson’s staff in an executive position. Brian Lewis was first to report the news...

Ryan Gisriel is expected to leave his job as #Nets Executive Director of Basketball Operations and take a job in the #Hornets’ front office, sources told the Post. He’ll be reunited with Jeff Peterson, hired this week by Charlotte as Executive VP of Basketball Operations. #nba — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 10, 2024

Gisriel has been a Nets staffer for a decade beginning as an intern in the summer of 2023. He worked under Billy King as a special projects coordinator then was King’s assistant before Sean Marks elevated him first to director of basketball administration then director of basketball operations. Last July, Gisriel was named executive director of basketball operations and business affairs, a title that reflected not just his role on the basketball side, but also his long time role as middleman between the basketball and business sides of franchise operations.

Gisriel has often been seen with Marks at Nets games, an indication how much his advice and loyalty has been valued by the GM over the years. He is well-respected in the league as well as a rising manager.

It’s not known if any other Nets executives will follow Gisriel to Charlotte.

The Nets will now have three big jobs to fill: head coach, assistant GM and now, director of basketball operations.