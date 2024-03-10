Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavs preview: Nets searching for a win

Time is running out. The Brooklyn Nets needed a win in the worst way against the Charlotte Hornets. Instead, the worst happened as they suffered another debilitating defeat. They are now 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot and things are looking pretty bleak.

The opponent tonight is dealing with injury woes, but they’re still hanging tough. It took overtime, but the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at home. The win helped the Cavs maintain their second place position in the Eastern Conference standings.

No Ben Simmons. Cam Johnson was out last night with an ankle injury and didn’t even travel to Cleveland. Lonnie Walker IV, who missed the game with an illness, remains day-to-day.

Evan Mobley is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain. Donovan Mitchell is out with a left knee bone bruise. Ty Jerome is out due to right ankle surgery. Max Strus is out with a right knee strain. Tristan Thompson is suspended due to violating the league’s drug policy.

Cleveland won games one, two, and three. This is the end.

So Darius Garland has had a relatively rough year. He missed a lot of time due to a facial fracture and has been working his way back since. Following the injury, he’s averaged around 17 points and seven assists on .430/.380/.857 shooting splits. Garland can still heat up and take over a game, and when the playoffs start, they’re going to need that and more.

In the meantime, Dennis Schroder will look to corral the former All Star. The team needs great guard play every night out and need DS to be at full capacity every night.

I think of minutes like pitch counts in baseball. Sure you can have a high minute total/pitch count, but if you’re easing your way through things, the high number doesn’t matter too much. If you’re constantly under duress and you have a high pitch count, you’re in big trouble. That’s where Mikal Bridges finds himself right now. Here are his minutes totals in each of the past five games:

The difference between the good players and the tier 1 superstars is how they adjust when they have so much on their shoulders. For Bridges, he’s had to do more with less support around him and it’s starting to take its toll.

Luckily, Cam Thomas is back to help give the offense some much needed punch. He got back to the business of scoring and his 17 first quarter points made the game worth watching for a bit. At this point, the Nets need to figure out what next year’s team will look like. Thomas getting these reps as the number one option (by usage rate) will help the Nets determine what they need to do.

Player to watch: Jarrett Allen

Hey, you know, everybody’s talking about the “good old days,” right? Everybody! The good old days. Well, let’s talk about the good old days! That’s what our old friend Jarrett Allen did when he hopped on The Old Man and the Three podcast to look back on his Brooklyn days. As we look at the state of the Nets today, there are so many what ifs about the roads they’ve taken since the summer of 2019. What could have been...

Allen’s coming off a fun game on Friday. He scored a career high 33 points and did it in part by taking a career-high 21 free throw attempts along the way. Allen has gotten better every season and is the anchor of a defense that’s been top five in defensive rating back-to-back seasons. It’s a testament to his growth that his defense hasn’t taken a step back even as he’s been tasked with more responsibility on offense. It’s great to see a player grow from a precocious teenager to an All-Defense star. That makes the game fun.

Night two of a back-to-back, so we’ll see how Nic Claxton handles this matchup. He had a rough Saturday as he committed three goaltending violations on the night. The Nets need more from everybody and that starts with their defensive anchor. Going up against his old teammate should make for a fun Sunday night battle.

From the Vault

