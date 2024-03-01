In what may be Brooklyn Nets last roster move, team signs Jacob Gilyard to two-way

Michael Scotto reports that the Brooklyn Nets are signing former Memphis Grizzlies point guard Jacob Gilyard to the final roster spot, a two-way contract,

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-way deal with Jacob Gilyard, league sources told @hoopshype. Gilyard appeared in 37 games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. pic.twitter.com/ckhqIUJurf — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 2, 2024

No word on the length of the contract, but 10 days ago, the Nets signed Jaylen Martin to a two-year, two-way contract.

The two-way spot opened up earlier Friday when the Nets converted Jalen Wilson from a two-way contract to a three-year standard contract. Also, per Scotto, Wilson is guaranteed the rest of this season, partially guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and has a team option for the 2025-26 season. Scotto also speculated that the Nets used part of the Mid-Level Exception to pay Wilson. Gilyard’s signing brings to 18 the team’s roster, 15 standard deals and three two-ways, both the maximum.

At 5’9”, Gilyard is the shortest player in the NBA. He’s 25. Gilyard split his time this season between the Grizzlies and the Memphis Hustle. The 3-and-D specialist played 37 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 4.7 points and 3.6 assists in 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.5% (51-of-120.) In six G League games, he averaged 13.8 points and 8.8 assists. In 2022-23, Gilyard was the G League assists leader with 9.8 a game.

In December of last year, Gilyard was the subject of a local TV feature on how he compensates for his height with heart...

Gilyard was waived five days ago so the Grizzlies could sign Jordan Goodwin who ironically had been cut by the Nets following the trade that sent Royce O’Neale to Phoenix. Indeed, the ironies abound. Gilyard who was undrafted coming out of Richmond, was signed by Memphis after the Grizzlies waived Kennedy Chandler who was later signed by the Nets first to Brooklyn’s Summer League team then to the Long Island Nets where he remains on the roster.

Gilyard played five seasons at Richmond and finished as the all-time NCAA steals leader.