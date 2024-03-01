Jarrett Allen discusses Brooklyn Nets tenure, ‘Clean Sweep’ Era

Former Brooklyn Net Jarrett Allen — you may remember him ... you should — appeared on The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an episode released Friday morning. While the three covered Allen’s career at large as well as his Cleveland Cavaliers in the immediate, the trio also made time to discuss the Fro’s joyous time as a Net.

Allen’s Brooklyn career, of course, can be divided into two distinct eras, demarcated by the arrival of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and DeAndre Jordan in the summer of 2019. The following season, 2019-’20, saw Allen and Jordan jockey for a starting role, which ultimately factored into the dismissal of Kenny Atkinson, who (rightfully) preferred to start the younger prospect over the old best friend.

At least, if you believe the plethora of reporting and speculation around the subject.

But before discussing that controversy, Allen focused on the good times under Atkinson; namely, the 2018-19 season that featured a surprising 42-40 record before ending with a feisty playoff loss to Redick’s Philadelphia 76ers. The two laughed about Joel Embiid’s infamous elbow to Allen’s face, though not as much as Embiid laughed about it at the time...

...while considering what made that Nets team so competitive and so damn likable.

“Honestly, in my second year there, we just had this vibe about us where we’re just going out and playing, having fun,” said Allen of the 2018-19 Nets. “I mean, there’s this clip of us just shooting threes, everybody’s dancing on the sideline, we’re having the time of our lives. Were we the best team? No. But we were enjoying ourselves, and playing hard, and winning.”

The Fro, now 25 years old in his seventh — damn — NBA season, explained how Atkinson was able to create such a successful dynamic.

“Just having everybody buy in, honestly. When you get teams like that where the future is iffy, you don’t know where you’re going to go, I feel like it’s easy to just go your own way and hope to get traded or, you know, sign somewhere else in free agency. But I genuinely believe that we were all bought into Kenny and his system, just trying to make things work with what we had.”

Of course, things soon changed for the 2017 NBA Draft’s #22 overall pick.

“We went from barely making the playoffs to now having two superstars, KD and Kyrie on the team,” said Allen. “And then DeAndre Jordan comes in to take the starting spot. Like you said, nothing bad for DeAndre, I’m still — after every game — going up to hug him, great guy. It was just a big shift for me. That’s something I’ve never had to experience before.”

Then he trailed off, before saying with a knowing chuckle: “But I was able to make it through. That’s the best way I can put it.”

Ultimately, Allen’s stint in Brooklyn ended in the (first) James Harden trade. He was re-routed to Cleveland in exchange for a first-round draft pick that went to Houston. League-wide thinking at the time posited that Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who made his fortune in the hospitality industry but had fallen on hard times due to COVID, didn’t want to hand out the $100 million contact extension that the Cavs eventually agreed to give Allen.

Stuck in the middle of a pandemic that had hit his pockets hard and required him to take out high interest loans, Fertitta preferred to recoup draft capital for Harden which the Nets could have offered if they hadn’t just traded 2020’s 19th overall pick Saddiq Bey for Landry Shamet, whose value immediately plummeted thanks to a horrendous shooting start to the season. Anyway...

Allen told Redick that he wasn’t surprised to be in the trade, especially having followed Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweets throughout the fall and winter. He just didn’t know Cleveland would be his destination:

“So, I just didn’t know it was gonna be Cleveland. And I’m like, ‘Okay, I get to go home back to Texas, back to Houston, you know, see the family.’ And then Sean [Marks] calls me and he’s like, ‘you’re going to Cleveland.”

In the end, it all worked out ... just not for the Nets, of course, who won a single, measly playoff series after Allen’s departure. Meanwhile, the gangly seven-footer made the 2022 All-Star team, and nearly got another nomination this season while playing for a Cleveland team currently sitting in the East’s two-seed.

The full episode, where Jarrett Allen discusses his basketball life beyond Brooklyn, can be found here:

Nets history is often head-shaking.