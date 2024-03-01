Brooklyn Nets sign Jalen Wilson to 3-year NBA deal

The Brooklyn Nets have signed rookie Jalen Wilson to a three-year NBA contract, first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Brooklyn Nets are converting two-way forward Jalen Wilson to a new three-year NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wilson was the Nets' second-round pick in 2023 Draft. pic.twitter.com/hx0fVN3Jyw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2024

Wilson was able to share the good news with his parents Derale and Lisa Wilson, via video. As you might expect, things got heartwarming real fast...

A moment @thejalenwilson & his parents will never forget pic.twitter.com/zHVKWw5n31 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 2, 2024

Prior to Friday’s news, Wilson had appeared in 21 games for the Brooklyn Nets after being drafted with the 51st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. That includes appearances in Brooklyn’s last ten games, where he's impressed fans and teammates alike with his effort and 3-point shooting (11-of-22 in those games). Now, he can rip up his two-way contract.

This marks the third consecutive season in which the Nets have converted a two-way into a standard NBA contract, as Wilson follows in the footsteps of Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was first with the terms of Wilson’s new three-year deal, which is guaranteed the rest of this season, partially guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and includes a team option for the 2025-26 season.

The Brooklyn Nets and rookie forward Jalen Wilson have agreed to a 3-year deal, which is guaranteed the rest of this season, partially guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and includes a team option for the 2025-26 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Nets open a two-way spot. https://t.co/3AUyf2sKRX — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 1, 2024

As Scotto notes, the Nets created an open two-way contract with the move. The remaining two spots are filled by recent signee Jaylen Martin, who made his debut with Long Island on Thursday night, and Keon Johnson.

Brooklyn was $13.2 million below the tax threshold prior to signing Wilson, and dipped into their mid-level exception (MLE) to get the move done.

Wilson, a four-year standout and national champion at Kansas University, reacted to the news on Twitter/X...

Wilson has also impressed with his community efforts. With the Nets in Minneapolis last Saturday, Wilson was unable to attend a special event his mother, Lisa, set up at Kansas University’s Allen Field House where Jalen had starred for four years, winning a national championship as a junior and being named First Team All-American his senior year.

The event honored 10-year-old Samuel Arellano, one of the youngest victims of the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration back on February 14. Lisa Wilson had seen Arellano on local television after the shooting on local television wearing a Jalen Wilson t-shirt. She arranged for him and his family to attend the big Kansas-Texas game.

"Stay strong Kansas City": Former Kansas basketball forward Jalen Wilson's mom invited a 10-year-old Chiefs rally shooting victim to Allen Fieldhouse for the game against Texas Saturday, where he got to meet players and received a standing ovation: https://t.co/USAfga5bPe — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 25, 2024

Then, at halftime, Jalen Wilson appeared via video link offering his support for the boy and calling on the Jayhawks crowd to give him and his family a standing ovation which they did...

Tonight, we welcomed a brave young fan to Allen Fieldhouse with the help of Jayhawk great @thejalenwilson pic.twitter.com/rCcLK9Tlko — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) February 25, 2024

Prior to Wilson, the Nets last selected at slot #51 in the Draft in back-to-back years in 2003 and 2004. Then in New Jersey, the Nets chose Kyle Korver and Christian Drejer, respectively. Now, Brooklyn is trying to ensure Wilson’s career plays out a bit differently than those two ... for multiple reasons. Korver’s rights were sold to Philly for $125,000 which was used in part to buy a new fax machine at team headquarters while the big Dane never made it to the NBA.