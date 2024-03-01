Noah Clowney, new two-way Jaylen Martin play well, but Long Island Nets lose, 101-92

Noah Clowney filled the stat sheet and Jaylen Martin, the 6’6” wing signed to a two-way nine days ago, made his Long Island Nets debut Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum, but the Nets G League affiliate lost to the Grand Rapids Gold, 101-92.

Clowney tallied 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and five blocks in 35 minutes while Martin added 11 points, three rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes. Both put up highlight reel plays.

For Clowney, it’s just the latest positive performance as the Nets remain patiently focused on his development. The fourth youngest player on an NBA roster at 19 years and 230 days, the 6’10” Alabama product is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games to go with 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for Long Island, while shooting 64.8% overall. Although the Nets see him a power forward long term and have encouraged him to take threes, it’s still a work in progress. Over that 10-game stretch, he’s shooting just 23.8% from deep, a little less than his 28.6% for the season.

Where’s begun to excel is in his passing...

Martin, signed off the Westchester Knicks roster, was active for the first time vs. the Gold Thursday. At 20 years and 32 days old, the Overtime Elite product is also among the youngest players on an NBA roster, ranking in the top dozen. Before the Nets signed him, he had played on two two-way contracts with the Knicks this season before being waived. H was averaging 15.0 points and four rebounds for the Westchester Knicks.

In talking with our Jordan Greene post-game, Martin noted that Kevin Ollie had mentored him last season when Ollie was director of scouting for Overtime Elite and he, despite an injury, had finished second in MIP voting and led his team to the OTE Finals.

“It feels great,” he said of his debut, noting his connection with the Nets interim head coach. “He mentored me throughout my high school years. So I’m excited to continue to learn from him and use his lessons to benefit my skills on the court.

“I always felt that basketball was going to take me to different places. So I just want to continue to do my best no matter what the name is on my chest. As long as I put in the work, good things will come.”

Kennedy Chandler, Long Island’s point guard who played for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, kept up his solid play, recording 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes.

For the season, the 6’0” Tennessee product, is averaging 14.9 points on 51/38/72 shooting splits along with 4.7 assists. Chandler, 21, was waived last year by Memphis but is still being paid by the Grizzlies, getting $1.8 million guaranteed this year then another $2.1 million, also guaranteed, next.

Nets two-way Keon Johnson had a rare off-night, finished with nine points on 3-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-7 from deep. Johnson, himself still only 21, did record six assists, six rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes off the bench.

Long Island found their groove early in the first quarter, going on a 10-1 run while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Long Island closed the period ahead by two, 26-24. Grand Rapids worked hard to even the score, but Long Island kept its foot on the gas. The Nets outscored the Gold 23-18 in the period and closed the first half ahead by seven, 49-42.

Grand Rapids battled hard in the third quarter, outscoring Long Island 25-23 in the period. Despite the Gold’s efforts, the Nets kept their lead and closed the quarter ahead by five, 72-67. Grand Rapids’ offense snuck past the Nets in the fourth quarter, outscoring Long Island 34-20 on 64.7% shooting from the field and 57.1 percent from deep. The Gold went on take the lead and defeat the Nets by nine, 101-92.

Grand Rapids forward Jamorko Pickett posted a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two assists in 38 minutes. Gold guard Armaan Franklin tallied 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Long Island will face G League Ignite at home on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. ET,