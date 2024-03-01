3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Beatdown of Atlanta Hawks

Thanks to Julius Caesar, we got Brooklyn Nets basketball for an extra day of the year tonight. Suddenly, what Brutus and those other Roman senators did to the guy doesn’t seem so bad.

Watching this team lately has been quite a chore. Minus a “we’re bad, but not that bad” win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn’s gotten stomped on by opponents left and right. They came into tonight’s contest four games outside the Play-In threshold, again dealing with injury woes.

But with the added day came a late twist. Brooklyn did the stomping, and not only did they win tonight, but they did so with some hot shooting, crisp passing, and overall performance of fan-pleasing basketball we’ve been deprived of. Now, taking up arms with Mark Antony seems like the move.

Final: Brooklyn Nets 124, Atlanta Hawks 97

3-Point Emphasis Survived the Coaching Change

Very little has changed for the Brooklyn Nets since Kevin Ollie took over for Jacque Vaughn. Considering how horrid or next-to-horrid basketball is what’s required from a team for it to move on from a head coach partway through the season, that’s not good.

But tonight, it was.

Win or lose, Jacque Vaughn endorsed a 3-point happy Nets team all year. But now with Ollie calling the shots, and even amid a long-range shooting drought, that mentality persisted. The Nets drowned Atlanta with a tsunami of triples, with seven of their first 10 attempts from the field being from deep.

Lonnie Walker IV with a steal and no, not a layup, but a corner three: pic.twitter.com/WlFLZt1uG7 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 1, 2024

After the fact, Brooklyn found themselves in uncharted territory being ahead early on the scoreboard. They jumped up on Atlanta, 18-4, less than five minutes into the game. Brooklyn hitting five of those initial seven jumpers from deep had a lot to do with that.

However, that was just the opening act. Brooklyn went on to shoot 22-of-46 from deep (47.8%) for the game. That’s their third-highest percentage in a contest with 35 or more attempts all year.

“I don’t know, a little home cooking,” said Ollie when asked about the turnaround. “Hugging their wives, their significant others. Whatever it is, let them keep doing it and then come back on Saturday and repeat that performance.”

Dennis Schröder did an exceptional job breaking down the defense from the top of the key thanks to his quick first step. From that point on, it was catch-and-shoot corner threes galore for Cam Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV, and Mikal Bridges.

Of Schröder’s seven assists for the night, three were on made triples. He also went 5-of-7 from deep himself. Other top archers were Johnson and Walker IV. CJ hit a season-high seven threes on 11 attempts. Walker went a crisp 3-of-6. Even Day’Ron Sharpe and Dennis Smith Jr. joined the party late. Combining to go 3-of-4 from deep.

6 triples and counting for Cam Johnson!#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/pHA3b4iqZZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 1, 2024

“I was excited for him, he really shot them with confidence,” said Cam Johnson of Sharpe’s two made threes tonight. “He really stepped into them, no hesitation. And he can shoot. I’ve seen it since he was young, since he was in high school. I’ve seen the potential in his shot and he’s been working on it constantly.”

Completely living and dying by the three isn’t exactly something you’d want for your team now sixty games into the season, but beggars can’t be choosers when it comes to styles of victory, and that’s what the Nets are right now.

Ben’s Starting Argument is Getting Even Tougher to Make

When you get past the shooting jokes and the whacky court side fits, it’s easy to realize Ben Simmons is actually still an impactful basketball player. That Utah game where he returned from injury and propelled Brooklyn to a life-pumping win is one of the brightest spots in this bleak campaign.

But for every big moment Simmons adds as a guy pushing in transition or making flashy passes, there are two or three moments where his spacing beside Nic Claxton absolutely kills the team.

With injuries considered, Nic Claxton’s been Brooklyn’s most consistent producer at both ends this year. That’s not a guy you sit down, but at the same time, you’d hate to do that with your soon-to-be $40 Million man either. There lies arguably Brooklyn’s most pressing issue this season.

We know Simmons cannot shoot from deep, that’s a whole different problem though. More recently, it’s been Ben10’s activity, or lack thereof, as a roll man and simply as a driver that’s bogged down, blown up Brooklyn’s offense.

Tonight, we saw Schröder do the complete opposite. While he’s no dribble handoff specialist, he threatened to score at multiple levels, even including 3-point land. But most importantly, he did all of this beside Claxton.

.@DS17_FG HOOPIN' tonight



23p / 8r / 7a / 5 3pm pic.twitter.com/wPBCWnJADP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 1, 2024

The Nets “at their best” and Ben Simmons just don’t seem to ally right now. That’s more of a personnel problem than anything else, but in February, there’s no fixing that. What you can do is bring Simmons off the bench more often than not to stagger his minutes with Claxton. That’s getting more and more unavoidable.

Still Alive

Everyone and their mother knew what was at stake for both the Nets and the Hawks coming into this game. It’s Atlanta they need to overtake in order to extend their season via the Play-In tournament with the Toronto Raptors breathing down their necks as well.

But with this being the first of two back-to-back games vs the Hawks, it embodied something of a shortcut for Brooklyn — to make up some ground by grasping a win while simultaneously dishing them a loss.

With that opportunity opening up tonight, they went right down the pipe. Now coming out of the other end with a win, they still have a chance — of a chance — to make the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

“They’re right in front of us,” said Schröder postgame. “We understood before the game that we got to have a hit-first mentality and we did a great job of it today.”

Granted, all of this means very little of the Nets drop their next game vs Atlanta, as it’d essentially cancel this win out while taking away more track for Brooklyn to catch up. The Nets need the sweep, making Saturday’s game arguably their biggest contest of the season. For tonight though, everyone gets to sleep easy.