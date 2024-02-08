DEADLINE DAY III: Brooklyn Nets send Royce O’Neale to Phoenix for Jordan Goodwin, Keita Bates-Diop, three seconds

The Brooklyn Nets have made their second and final trade at the deadline.

In perhaps the most predictable deal of the day, Royce O’Neale is headed to the Phoenix Suns, reunited with Kevin Durant, in what is officially a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In return, the Brooklyn Nets receive three second-round picks, all from Memphis, as well as guard Jordan Goodwin and big Keita Bates-Diop while the Grizzlies are sending guard David Roddy to Phoenix and receiving Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, and a pick swap in return.

Brooklyn is finalizing a trade sending Royce O’Neale to Phoenix for salaries and three second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sSSXacDYVz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

The three seconds the Nets receive are in the 2026, 2028 and 2029 drafts.

Here are the seconds Nets are getting for Royce O’Neale, per John Gambadoro, Arizona Sports 98.7.

•Either the Pistons’, Bucks,’ or Magic’s 2026 second-round pick (whichever is least favorable).

•Grizzlies’ 2028 second-round pick.

•Grizzlies’ 2029 second-round pick. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) February 8, 2024

The trade will give the Nets nine second-rounders to go with their 11 firsts through 2031. They have six picks, three firsts and three seconds in 2029. It’s unlikely the Nets will wait that long to use the picks. At least some of them will be offered in trades before then.

To complete the deal, Brooklyn will waive Harry Giles III. Giles played his first NBA ball in over two years with the Nets, overcoming a series of knee injuries to return to the court. Despite becoming a beloved locker-room presence in his short time in Brooklyn, Giles never found consistent minutes in the rotation.

Brooklyn Nets are waiving Harry Giles III, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 8, 2024

To make room for the two newest Nets, the team is also waiving Thaddeus Young, acquired earlier in the day in the Nets trade of Spencer Dinwiddie to Toronto. Young, now 35 years old, played for the Nets from February 2015 to the end of the 2016 season, and he will not get a sequel in Brooklyn.

Royce O’Neale finishes his tenure in Brooklyn having played 125 games for the franchise, starting 59 of them. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 boards, and 2.8 assists as a Net, seemingly hitting every fourth-quarter 3-pointer he took. O’Neale was originally acquired from the Utah Jazz for a future first-round pick, which became the 28th overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, each of the newest Nets are on minimum contracts, but Bates-Diop has a player option for next season, while Brooklyn has a team option on Goodwin.

The former was a decorated Ohio State Buckeye, even winning Big Ten Player of the Year in his senior season in 2018. The 28-year-old Bates-Diop was drafted at No. 48 in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has played for four teams prior to joining Brooklyn.

The 25-year-old Jordan Goodwin, a four-year college player at Saint Louis University, is now joining his third NBA team. After going undrafted in 2021, Goodwin latched onto the Washington Wizards’ summer league team, then their G League squad, and finally the NBA roster. Goodwin was part of the Bradley Beal blockbuster last summer.

And finally, a bit of cap housekeeping. Accounting for both this trade and the Spencer Dinwiddie deal, the Nets shed around $5 million in salary. Should Bates-Diop and Goodwin remain on next season’s roster — by no means a given, since either could be waived momentarily — Brooklyn will have $134 million committed to 11 players, leaving them with $37 million to spend before they hit the luxury tax threshold. Re-signing Nic Claxton should be feasible, but looming free agents like Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV pose trickier questions.

But that’s a question for the offseason. Right now, let’s just feel good that we made it through the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline in one piece. The Brooklyn Nets acted largely as expected, trading their two most significant expiring contracts and increasing their second-round draft pick total from six to nine. The Nets also have a two-way opening which could come in handy as teams waive younger players who may be looking for new opportunities.

Now, let the remainder of the season begin.