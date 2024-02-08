DEADLINE DAY II: Brooklyn Nets send Spencer Dinwiddie to Toronto for Dennis Schroder, Thad Young

The Brooklyn Nets are on the board.

The Nets have acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from the Toronto Raptors in return for Spencer Dinwiddie. While not the blockbuster some fans had hoped for, Schroder will provide more than ample backup for Ben Simmons at the point and permit Dinwiddie, who’s been obviously unhappy in his second tenure with Brooklyn, to get a fresh start.

Shams Charania reported a few minutes before the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline that the Raptors plan to waive Dinwiddie and let him sign elsewhere...

To avoid a $1.5M upcoming contract bonus for games played, the Toronto Raptors are planning to waive Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Major new entry to the NBA’s buyout market who will be coveted by several playoff teams. pic.twitter.com/ec3oVEBmCZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

In addition to Schroder, the Nets acquired Thaddeus Young in the deal, but just before 5:00, Mike Scotto reported that Brooklyn will waive him ...

The Brooklyn Nets are waiving Thaddeus Young, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 8, 2024

Young, 35, played two seasons with the Nets almost a decade ago, becoming a fan favorite before being dealt to Indiana on Draft Day in 2016. It was Sean Marks first trade as Nets GM. He acquired the draft rights to Caris LeVert in return. .

The deal was the first of two trades on Deadline Day. The Nets later sent Royce O’Neale to the Phoenix Suns for three second round picks and two young players, Archie Goodwin, a 6’4” shooting guard, and Keita Bates-Diop a 6’9” big.

Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that Dennis Smith Jr. was also in the trade, but had to delete his original tweet and replace it...

The Raptors are trading Dennis Schroder to the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Smith Jr. reacted with a relieved tweet of his own...

Schroder is like Dinwiddie a 30-year-old veteran of the NBA. The Nets will be his seventh NBA team in 10 years. He is 6’1”, making him undersized compared to Dinwiddie, who’s five inches taller. Schroder has been a journeyman for most of his career, but in recent years, he has been a valued stalwart both in the NBA and in international play for the German national team. He was the MVP of the FIBA World Cup this summer, leading Germany to an undefeated record and the gold medal.

He signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Raptors in July before heading to Manila with the German national team. So far this season, Schroder is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 assists on shooting splits of . His best season was back in 2019-20 with Oklahoma City Thunder when he averaged 18.9 points a game, finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

He starred in the FIBA Cup competition. averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 assists, including a 28-point performance in the Gold Medal game against Serbia and a 17-point, nine-assist game vs. Team USA in the semi-finals.

Young, now in his 16th year in the league, Young was averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16 minutes over 23 games. The Nets will be his eight and likely last stop in his career.

For Dinwiddie, the trade marks a bittersweet end to his second tenure with Brooklyn. In recent days, it had become increasingly clear that while he had not asked out of the Nets, he was unhappy, disappointed in his role. His statistics reflected the disappointment his play causing NBA pundits like Zach Lowe and John Hollinger to wonder if he was strike letting his unhappiness affect his game. His numbers were his worst since his second year in Brooklyn.

Those in his camp believed that Jacque Vaughn had misused him and that he deserved better considering his history with the team, including how he helped integrate Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson into the system and borough after they were all traded to the Nets at the deadline.

The cap considerations are yet to be worked out, depending on how the deal — and the Nets trade of Royce O’Neale to the Suns — is constructed, but at the moment it appears that this trade is basically a wash. Schroder will earn $12.4 million this season and $13.4 million in 2024-25. Young is an expiring deal at $8.0 million. Their combined number this season is almost an exact match for Dinwiddie’s $20.3 million. It’s uncertain as of now whether the Nets bought out Young, further changing the calculus.