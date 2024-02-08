NBA Live Thread: Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 PM ET

Farewell again, Spencer Dinwiddie... and potentially more as of this writing. As pundits/fans etc., it’s difficult to even think about a game when it’s trade deadline day, but the Nets have one today and if they plan on “competing” — a win would go a long way.

WHO: Cleveland Cavaliers (33-16) at Brooklyn Nets (20-30)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Day’Ron Sharpe, Dariq Whitehead, and Lonnie Walker IV are out. Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney have been called up from Long Island. If there’s a trade or two, don’t expect any new guys to play. Everyone in a trade has to pass physicals before anyone can play. In a multi-team deal, that could get complicated.

Night two of a back-to-back so we’ll see who sits for Cleveland.

Player to Watch: Evan Mobley is a different animal. He’s much like Clax with a lean, athletic frame who can rebound (a bit better than Claxton) and block shots (a bit worse.) But he can also score. The 6’11” 22-year-old is averaging 16.0 points with shooting splits of 58/41/77. The 3-point shooting prowess is new but it’s rarely seen. He’s taken only 17 shots from deep this season.