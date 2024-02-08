Their stars in Brooklyn, Long Island Nets lose to Raptors 905, 133-118

No Jalen Wilson. No Noah Clowney. They’re in Brooklyn practicing and playing with the big team. And so despite some solid play by Keon Johnson, Kennedy Chandler and others, the Long Island Nets were defeated by the Wisconsin Herd, 133-118, on Wednesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Six Nets scored in double figures in the loss, including Brooklyn two-way guard Keon Johnson, who recorded 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists and five steals in 37 minutes. Of the six, the Nets hold NBA rights only on Johnson, who’s playing on a two-way deal, He once again showed up his athleticism Wednesday.

In addition, Long Island guard Kyler Edwards posted 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes. Guard Davion Warren also added a career-high 19 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

Kennedy Chandler, who played 36 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season and ran the Nets Summer League offense in Las Vegas, continued his solid play...

Chandler ➡️ Johnson for ✌️ and ☝️ pic.twitter.com/L19sRaeErY — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 8, 2024

The 6’0” point guard notched 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes. G League veteran forward Kaiser Gates finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 16 minutes while Jordan Hall added 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes.

Long Island’s defense struggled in the first quarter, as the Herd went on a 10-0 run in the opening three minutes of the game. Although the Nets shot 57.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep, the Herd closed the quarter ahead by 15, 44-29. The Nets fought hard to shrink the gap in the second quarter, but Wisconsin’s offense kept its foot on the gas. The Herd outscored Long Island 27-22 in the quarter and went into halftime ahead by 20, 71-51.

Long Island’s offense found its footing in the third quarter, outscoring Wisconsin 40-33 in the period. The Nets shot 56.2 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from behind the arc, but the Herd kept their lead and closed the quarter ahead by 13, 104-91. The Nets continued to battle in the fourth quarter, but the Herd maintained their effort and outscored Long Island 29-27 in the quarter. Wisconsin went on to defeat the Nets by 15, 133-118.

Herd forward and NBA veteran Marquese Chriss posted a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds to go along with one assist and one block in 23 minutes. Wisconsin center Marques Bolden added a double-double as well with 23 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists and two blocks in 39 minutes.

Long Island will travel to Greensboro to face the Swarm on Friday, at 7:00 p.m. ET.