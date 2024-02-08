DEADLINE DAY I: Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns talking Royce O’Neale for Nassir Little, seconds

Planning your day? Don’t! It’s hopeless. It’s the trade deadline and as we’ve learned in our 20 such days, expect the unexpected ... and that could mean all or nothing at all.

As Keith Smith of Spotrac tweeted, there is a bit of rhythm to the day.

Things get very busy and crazy through the 3PM ET deadline.

However, by 10:30 a.m. ET, Adrian Wojnarowski was reporting that two trades had already gone down: a Utah Jazz-Toronto Raptors deal that has Kelly Olynyk of the Raptors joining the Jazz along with Ochani Agbagi in return for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first, and a Pacers-76ers move that will sent the Sixers Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris and three second rounders to Indiana for Buddy Hield. Then, Shams Charania broke the news that the Thunder will acquire Gordon Hayward from the Hornets. Woj reported that Davis Bertans and Tre Mann are going the other way.

The big news, so far, for Nets fans is that Duane Rankin, Suns beat writer for the Arizona Republic, reports that after Miles Bridges agent informed Phoenix that he wants to stay in Charlotte — and he has a veto, the Suns attention has turned to Royce O’Neale, making him their top target.

The 6-4 O'Neale is averaging 7.4 points and shooting 36.6% from 3 in 49 games this season. Was teammates with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. #Suns https://t.co/k2OlnpGCwf — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 8, 2024

As NetsDaily first reported and was later confirmed by multiple writers, the Suns have been offering Nassir Little and two second round picks for O’Neale, the 30-year-old wing who’s on an expiring $9.5 million deal.

Before Rankin posted his story, Mike Scotto reported Thursday morning that the Suns were indeed interested. Scotto, however, said the Nets are interested in “multiple” second round picks.

The Suns have also remained in the mix to land O’Neale. Nassir Little and multiple second-round picks have been dangled in trade talks for O’Neale, league sources told HoopsHype.

Scotto also said the Rockets had interest in RON who shook hands with his teammates after Tuesday’s game vs. Cleveland just in case it was his last opportunity to say good bye. The Nets, who hold a wide range of first rounders, both traded picks and their own, only have six seconds through 2031.

Scotto also reported that the Nets have not seemed very much involved in a rumored three-team deal that would send Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks to the Los Angeles Lakers and bringing D’Angelo Russell back to Brooklyn.

“(Nets)…expressed interest in acquiring Murray, sources said, but for a lesser cost than what Atlanta wants…Nets haven’t overwhelmingly made a strong push to land Murray,” Scotto wrote.

In addition, despite some reported speculation, the Nets haven’t had substantive conversations with the Lakers and Hawks about joining as a third team to take on Russell’s contract, HoopsHype has learned.