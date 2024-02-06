NBA Live Thread: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The losses are piling up and the trade deadline is in two days. Nobody knows how it’ll unfold, but if they’re indeed buyers — they need wins now. Maybe it’ll start against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks (27-23) at Brooklyn Nets (20-29)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: Cam Johnson left the game last night due to adductor tightness. No word on if he’ll be here. Lonnie Walker IV left the game due to hamstring tightness, a recurring issue. We’ll see if he plays. Ben Simmons will be back. Dorian Finney-Smith will not. Dante Exum is out with right knee bursitis. Dereck Lively II is out with a nasal fracture. The Game: Ben Simmons should be available, and the Nets need his playmaking and ability to speed things up in the worst way. The Nets offense looks dry and without purpose when Simmons isn’t out there, and the goal for the Nets is to ensure he stays healthy and is as productive as possible. With the team dealing with injuries, we’ll see if Jacque Vaughn pushes him past the 20 minute plateau.

