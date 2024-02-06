Brooklyn Nets two-ways excel in Long Island Nets win over Raptors 905, 118-116

The Brooklyn Nets two-way players, Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson, had big games Monday night at Nassau Coliseum as the Long Island Nets defeated Raptors 905, 118-116, before 516 fans.

Long Island was led by Johnson with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes while Wilson posted his third regular season double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds to go along with one assist and two steals in 36 minutes.

Here’s KJ’s highlight package, courtesy of the Nets.

... and Wilson’s

Noah Clowney, the Nets 21st pick in the 2023 Draft, played 23 minutes and finished with 15 points, seven boards, three assists and two blocks while shooting 7-of-12 overall including 1-of-2 from deep. As usual, the 6’10” big had some highlights...

Another slam for Noah Clowneyyyyyy ‍ pic.twitter.com/Tw0QkIOGT1 — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 6, 2024

Noah Clowney with the big STOP pic.twitter.com/kifh0755o4 — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 6, 2024

4 on 1? No problem!



Noah Clowney with the CLEAN swat in transition. @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/OGAh6RY7we — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Long Island’s steady shooting guard Kyler Edwards added 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes. Edwards, a 6’5” shooting guard, has averaged 12.5 ppg for the Nets in 31 games. The 24-year-old Houston product played for the Motor City Cruise last season. Brooklyn does not control his NBA rights.

Long Island struggled to string baskets together in the opening quarter, while the 905 went on a 10-2 run in the first four minutes of the game. Raptors 905 closed the period ahead by two, 31-29. The Nets gained momentum in the second period, outscoring the 905 31-21 in the period while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Long Island took the lead and went into halftime ahead by eight, 60-52.

The two teams traded shots in the third quarter but despite Long Island’s efforts, Raptors 905 outscored the Nets 28-25 in the period. Long Island kept its lead and closed the quarter ahead by five, 85-80. Raptors 905 worked hard to close the gap in the fourth quarter, but Long Island kept its foot on the gas. Long Island went on to defeat the 905 by two, 118-116.

Toronto two-way guard Javon Freeman-Liberty recorded 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes. 905 guard Jaysean Paige posted 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Long Island will continue its homestand and face Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, while Raptors 905 will travel to face Windy City on Sunday, February. 11, at 2:00 p.m. ET.