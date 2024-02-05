NBA Live Thread: Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are back in Brooklyn, but the real storyline in Kings County is Cam Thomas, who dropped 40 points in a solid win over Philadelphia. Also, Happy Trade Deadline week!

WHO: Golden State Warriors (21-25) at Brooklyn Nets (20-28)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV), NBA TV, WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Day’Ron Sharpe, Dariq Whitehead, or Dorian Finney-Smith. The Nets are on a back-to-back, so no Ben Simmons tonight. Dennis Smith Jr is probable with right foot soreness.

Dario Saric is probable with an illness. Chris Paul is out with a left hand fracture. Moses Moody is out with a left calf strain. Gary Payton II is out with a left hamstring strain. Andrew Wiggins is doubtful with left ankle soreness.

The Game: Sometimes, you need to yell at your boss. When you’re working your tail off and the boss keeps preventing you from advancing to the next level, you need to let someone know that you deserve better. That’s what Jonathan Kuminga did at the beginning of January when he said he “lost faith in Steve Kerr.” Since January 5th, Kuminga has averaged 32 minutes a game and put up around 21/5/2/2/1 a night. He’s made fans in the Warriors fanbase, and he’s won Kerr over as well