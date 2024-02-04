Long Island Nets fall to Capital City Go-Go as Keon Johnson snaps out of mini-slump with 20

The Long Island Nets traveled to the nation’s capital Saturday night but had to return to New York without a win as the Wizards affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, beat them, 119-106, at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in D.C.

For the Nets, the loss dropped their regular season record to 8-6 putting them fourth in the G League’s Eastern Conference.

Kennedy Chandler, the Long Island point guard, scored 21 points shooting 7-of-13 overall and 1-of-1 from deep. Brooklyn two-way Keon Johnson, coming off the bench again, added 20 points on 7-of-12 but only 1-of-4 from deep.

Johnson had been putting up big numbers until about a month ago. After scoring a season-high 31 on January 3, he fell into a bit of a mini-slump, averaging 12 points over the next eight, with single digit point totals in five of them, hurt by a nagging injury.

The two Nets rookies, Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson combined for 26 but neither had good shooting nights. Clowney finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and a block but shot only 4-of-12. Wilson had 11 but shot 4-of-13. Clowney hit one of his two 3-point attempts, while Wilson missed all four of his. Clowney who the Nets ultimately believe will play the 4 in the NBA, is now shooting 29.5% from deep.

The game was close with the Go-Go up 48-45 at the half, but went down by seven at the end of the third and the Go-Go finished the Nets off with a 36-29 showing in the fourth.

The game won Washington’s 6’9” small forward Patrick Baldwin a promotion to the Wizards roster Sunday. The 21-year-old suited up for the Go-Go in Saturday’s win finishing with 18 points six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 33 minutes.