NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 6:00 PM ET

Now that Kevin Durant’s return is out of the way, Ben Simmons makes his return to Philly. No shortage of dramatics in NetsWorld, particularly with the trade deadline looming.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (19-28) at Philadelphia 76ers (30-17)

WHEN: 6:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Dorian Finney-Smith, Day’Ron Sharpe, or Dariq Whitehead. Ben Simmons is listed as probable with a left knee injury.

Joel Embiid is out with a left knee injury. Kenneth Lofton Jr is out for personal reasons. Robert Covington is out with a left knee bone bruise. De’Anthony Melton is out with a back injury. Marcus Morris Sr is questionable with left foot plantar fasciitis. Nic Batum is questionable with left hamstring tightness.

The Game: The Nets are in need of wins generally speaking, and against this 76ers team in particular. Nic Claxton said as much at practice on Friday: “We’ve been losing to them a lot. We got swept, we lost to them earlier in the season. So there’s definitely an added motivation for us to come out and get a win. It’s an Eastern Conference opponent, and we’re tired of taking L’s to them.” Brooklyn will need Claxton to be a force on the inside if they want to get out of the hole they’ve dug themselves. Clax had himself a good January as he was ninth in the NBA in rebounds and 16th in blocks per game. The Nets defense picked itself up in January after a god awful December, and Claxton’s play was a big part of that.