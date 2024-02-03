 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 6:00 PM ET

Ben Simmons returns to Philly!

By Anthony Puccio
Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Now that Kevin Durant’s return is out of the way, Ben Simmons makes his return to Philly. No shortage of dramatics in NetsWorld, particularly with the trade deadline looming.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (19-28) at Philadelphia 76ers (30-17)

WHEN: 6:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Dorian Finney-Smith, Day’Ron Sharpe, or Dariq Whitehead. Ben Simmons is listed as probable with a left knee injury.

Joel Embiid is out with a left knee injury. Kenneth Lofton Jr is out for personal reasons. Robert Covington is out with a left knee bone bruise. De’Anthony Melton is out with a back injury. Marcus Morris Sr is questionable with left foot plantar fasciitis. Nic Batum is questionable with left hamstring tightness.

The Game: The Nets are in need of wins generally speaking, and against this 76ers team in particular. Nic Claxton said as much at practice on Friday: “We’ve been losing to them a lot. We got swept, we lost to them earlier in the season. So there’s definitely an added motivation for us to come out and get a win. It’s an Eastern Conference opponent, and we’re tired of taking L’s to them.” Brooklyn will need Claxton to be a force on the inside if they want to get out of the hole they’ve dug themselves. Clax had himself a good January as he was ninth in the NBA in rebounds and 16th in blocks per game. The Nets defense picked itself up in January after a god awful December, and Claxton’s play was a big part of that.

