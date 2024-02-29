NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

The opportunities to get back in the playoff race are getting smaller and smaller. The Brooklyn Nets face the Atlanta Hawks Thursday and again on Saturday at Barclays Center. With Brooklyn four games behind Atlanta for the last play-in spot, both are must wins.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (22-36) vs Atlanta Hawks (26-32)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: Cam Thomas is out with a right ankle/midfoot sprain. He’s day-to-day. Dariq Whitehead is out for the season following leg surgery. Ben Simmons is out.

Trae Young had surgery on his hand to repair a torn ligament and is out indefinitely. Onyeka Okongwu is out indefinitely as well due to a toe sprain. Early Thursday, it was reported that old friend Patty Mills is being waived so the Hawks can open a roster spot. Mills has played 15 NBA seasons.

The game: The two home games vs. the same opponent in three days is a new scheduling wrinkle in the NBA. It’s one of several oddities for the rest of the season. The Nets, for example, will play all three of their games vs. the Pacers in the next six weeks. And of course, it’s February 29, an oddity of its own.