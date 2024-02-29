Brooklyn Nets know their season is on the line against Atlanta Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets are fixated on one goal: making the Play-In Tournament. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the team does not own either of their 2024 NBA Draft picks, thus eliminating any incentive to tank the rest of the way.

But the Nets are also a whopping 10.5 games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference, so really, they’re focused on the 10-seed and snagging the right to play two road games for a chance to get demolished by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

All that stands in their way are the Atlanta Hawks, current owners of the East’s final Play-In spot. They sit exactly four games above the Nets in the standings at 26-32, but opportunity abounds. Following a brutal four-game road trip out of the All-Star break that featured three blowout losses, Brooklyn will face Atlanta in two straight games at the Barclays Center on Thursday and Saturday.

A sweep could save — or at least pause — a spiraling season, bringing the Nets within two games of the Hawks and handing them a season-series win at 3-1. Better yet, Atlanta is without star guard Trae Young, who is missing an extended period of time with a ligament tear in his finger, first reported by Shams Charania:

Atlanta Hawks say All-Star Trae Young will undergo surgery to repair a ligament tear in fifth finger of left hand and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/jb5vIaZoe3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2024

While the Hawks have won their first two games without Young to create real space between them and Brooklyn, the gap can be closed over 48 short hours, and the Nets know it.

“You know these next few games are very crucial, especially against the Hawks, them being ahead of us,” said Lonnie Walker IV at Brooklyn’s shootaround on Thursday morning. “Just trying to make the playoffs [and] make that playoff push. I think we’re just trying to be very disciplined and I’m very aware as far as the game plan. Knowing what we have to do because every possession for this game counts. We can’t have no screw ups.”

Dorian Finney-Smith echoed that message: “That’s how we’re looking at it right there. You know, this could be the tiebreaker if it comes down to that. We know that, and we’re trying to play in the postseason, so we had good energy today, and we’re trying to get a win tonight.”

And the Nets know because Atlanta missing their leader doesn’t equate to an easy task. “They’re gonna be a little bit bigger,” said Finney-Smith. “Trae is a great player but you got Murray, who’s a great guard himself who can also win them games. Like I said, they still got a good team. They’re bigger. They probably won’t be as good offensively but they definitely gonna be better defensively, just size-wise, so it’s gonna be a good game.”

Brooklyn knows not to take a team without a starter or two lightly. After all, they were embarrassed in the NBA’s Paris Game by a Cleveland Cavaliers team missing Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

Walker admits that a star player’s absence can lift up their teammates: “When you have opportunity that presents itself — they have the attention, they have the time to put in that extra time, maybe a couple more shots or show my game, show my bag or show that I deserve to get some more minutes on the floor.”

Still Walker made clear that this pivotal stretch of the season, starting with these two games vs. Atlanta, is about his own team: “We’re locked in. We’re worried about us. We’re not really worried about the Hawks as much, you know, we know what we have to do to stop them.”

Walker and Finney-Smith have no illusions about where the Nets sit as they prepare for their final game of February. They hope to flush their recent road-trip that ended with a beatdown in Orlando, and know that no coaching change or travel schedule excuses scoring just 82 points in an NBA game in 2024.

“We accept the challenge and we’re not going to get beat like that again,” said Finney-Smith.

The Nets haven’t exactly inspired hope with their recent (and long-term) play, but thanks to the pudgy Eastern Conference, they can still make something out of this season yet. That’s all you can ask for, right?

Said Lonnie Walker IV: “I would say the stars are kind of aligned. It’s right there. You know, so it’s entirely up to us to really take this opportunity and run with it and start getting a couple of wins and stacking our days and stacking the games on and on. So very excited, very happy.”

The Brooklyn Nets have one more chance to make their fans feel the same way, and it starts on Thursday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks.