Woj: Brooklyn Nets lose assistant GM to Charlotte Hornets

One day after Marc Stein reported that the Nets were making a last-ditch attempt to keep Jeff Peterson, their long-time assistant GM, Adrian Wojnarowski tweets Thursday that Peterson has been hired over a dozen other candidates to be the Charlotte Hornets head of basketball operations.

Peterson, long seen as a candidate for a GM job, will be, at 35, the league’s youngest lead basketball operations executive...

At 35, Peterson is completing a meteoric rise to become the NBA’s youngest lead front office executive. He emerged for owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin out of a search that included interviews with 12 candidates. Now Peterson will be tasked with leading the Hornets’ rebuild. https://t.co/G5h9SWbRY0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 29, 2024

Just yesterday, Stein reported that the Nets were ready to make several internal moves to keep Peterson who’s been with the team for the past five years.

The Nets are said to have strong interest in trying to keep Peterson as a top aide to Sean Marks … potentially with a new title, raise, etc.

Peterson and Andy Birdsong were both named assistant GMs in June 2019. Birdsong remains with the Nets.

Peterson has been rumored to be on the Hornets short list for more than a year. The current head of basketball operations, Mitch Kupchak, was headed toward retirement and an advisory role. Moreover, the team was recently sold by Michael Jordan to a group of investors led by Rich Schnall. Schnall had been a minority investor in the Hawks when Peterson was a rising star in that organization. As Woj noted, he is also familiar with Steve Clifford, the Hornets head coach, when he was a coaching consultant to Steve Nash in 2021-22.

As Woj reported, Peterson will be stepping into a good situation in Charlotte. The Hornets are focusing on both improving their roster and their facilities...

The Hornets made several roster moves ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline to start gathering draft assets and young players, including two future first-round picks in trades that sent out Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington. Rookie forward Brandon Miller — the No. 2 pick in last year’s NBA draft — has shown the promise of a future All-Star to go along with All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. The franchise has also embarked on a $275 million arena renovation and plans for a new $60 million practice facility.

Peterson beat out a dozen other candidates including another former Nets assistant GM, Trajan Langdon who is now the No. 2 in New Orleans.

As for who might replace Peterson, a league source suggested that one name to follow is Bryson Graham, who works for Langdon as an assistant GM. Graham is seen as a rising star among assistant GMs around the league. A Pelicans lifer who started an intern in the organization, Graham was profiled by The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov in a March 2022 feature.