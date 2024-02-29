Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks preview: We’re officially at last chance saloon

So, here’s the situation. You are on the road and desperate for a win against a team ahead of you in the standings. Just prior to the game, the opponent’s All Star and best player is ruled out due to illness. Thinking that’ll give the road team the advantage and some extra energy to get the job done, right? WRONG. The Brooklyn Nets put forth another stinker and suffered another disastrous loss, this time to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

The opponent tonight is also trying to climb the standings. It’s been a pretty disappointing season for the Atlanta Hawks, and it’s only going to get harder from here. They helped their play in cause by beating the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night and are solidly in tenth place in the standings. The Nets are now four games behind the Hawks in 11th and a half game ahead of the Toronto Raptors who are in 12th. A loss tonight or in Saturday’s game vs. Atlanta will in all likelihood end Brooklyn’s five-year streak of making the post-season.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:30.

Injuries

Cam Thomas is out with a right ankle/midfoot sprain. He’s day-to-day. Dariq Whitehead is out for the season following leg surgery.

Trae Young had surgery on his hand to repair a torn ligament and is out indefinitely. Onyeka Okongwu is out indefinitely as well due to a toe sprain. Early Thursday, it was reported that old friend Patty Mills is being waived so the Hawks can open a roster spot. Mills has played 15 NBA seasons.

The game

The two home games vs. the same opponent in three days is a new scheduling wrinkle in the NBA. It’s one of several oddities for the rest of the season. The Nets, for example, will play all three of their games vs. the Pacers in the next six weeks. And of course, it’s February 29, an oddity of its own.

The Nets and Hawks have played two tight games vs. the Hawks this season both in Atlanta, losing in overtime back in November, then winning by one in December. Mikal Bridges had his season high of 45 points in Game 1 and 32 in Game 2.

Everyone at Barclays Center tonight will understand the stakes. If the Nets can win both, they have a shot at the play-in tournament, but even if the Hawks win one or two, the Nets chances look cooked. And of course the Nets are not playing well, not by any measure. They have lost eight of 11 games played this month and have made history — not the good kind — over and over again. Their offense has been the big issue of course with the Brooklynites failing to break 90 points in three of the last five games.

IF the Nets are going to succeed, the burden will fall on Bridges who’s been in a 3-point slump which has affected his overall scoring. As Erik Slater of Clutch Points writes Thursday, it’s bad, real bad.

Brooklyn’s leading scorer is 2-of-25 from three over the last three games. He scored a season-low four points on 0-of-7 from distance during Tuesday’s 108-81 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Oddly enough, as Slater also points out, Bridges slump comes after a notable hot streak.

Over 15 games prior, he shot 42.0 percent from deep on 9.5 attempts per game. Only one NBA player made more threes during that period: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

It is not a stretch at this point in the season to say as Bridges goes, so go the Nets, particularly with Cam Thomas out and with no public timetable for his return. One positive is Bridges has owned the Hawks since joining the Nets. In four games vs. Atlanta, he’s averaged 35.8 points, scoring 45 and 42 points, the second and third highest single game numbers ever put up against the Hawks in franchise history.

Similarly, Trae Young played well against the Nets this season, scoring 43 points in the Hawks win and 30 in their loss. But he is out.

And here’s a fun fact for Leap Day nerds: The Nets franchise is 2-5 all time on February 29 with the most recent win coming in 1992 at Detroit. This is the first Leap Day the Nets have played since moving to Brooklyn. And the record for points on a Leap Day by a Net? Mike Newlin’s 40-point performance in a 137-128 loss at Detroit in 1980. (Are there props for Leap Day?)

Finally, if you’re happy to be done with February, good for you BUT the Nets March schedule is not fun. Just six of the Nets’ 16 games scheduled in March are at home, and three of those games take place during this stretch. The Nets’ longest road stretch of the season succeeds this homestand – following Tuesday’s contest against the Sixers, the Nets will play six straight games on the road over a 10-day period. The trip begins at Detroit on March 7 and will conclude against the Spurs in Austin, Texas on March 17, although the Nets will come home between the third and fourth games of the trip

Player to watch: Dejounte Murray

The Hawks put Dejounte Murray on the block before the trade deadline and although several teams made offers, reportedly including the Nets, the market for the 27-year-old point guard was not what the Hawks had hoped for — two first round picks — and he was pulled.

Now, with no Trae Young, Atlanta will have to rely on Murray to get them to the finish line in the East. So far, so good. The Hawks are 2-0 without Young and Murray has been a big reason why.

In last Sunday’s win over the Magic, Murray came within a rebound of a triple double, scoring 25 points, handing out 11 assists and grabbing nine rebounds. He also stole the ball twice. Then, in the Hawks blowout win over the Jazz, he had 17 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He is officially the man.

Reports out of Atlanta have the Hawks trading either Young or Murray come July, believing the two are not a good fit (despite sending three firsts to San Antonio) and while they may have sought to trade Murray at the deadline, there’s increasing speculation that it will be Young who will be on the block. That will be worth watching

