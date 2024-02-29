The Long Island Nets and Big Brothers Big Sisters team up to give back

With so much going on in the world, it helps to have good people supporting you. When you have that support, it lifts you up and empowers you to keep pushing. That support goes a long way and builds confidence within you. And when the hometown team is the one supporting you, it becomes even more special.

Earlier this winter, the Long Island Nets partnered with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Long Island for a Christmas giveaway. Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Long Island has been active since 1977. They’ve worked with kids throughout the Island. The partnership was a success as kids on the Island were able to go on a holiday shopping spree. That event was the first in what is now a more extended partnership between the two organizations. Mark Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters Long Island, spoke about the goals of Big Brothers Big Sisters and how they share a similarity with the Nets:

“Our ultimate goal at the organization is to really open the eyes of the children that are in our program, to all the different things that are out there, particularly after high school and particularly this program and partnership that we have with the Long Island Nets. I think it’s pretty cool that the Long Island is a development league for the NBA and pretty much that’s what we’re trying to do with all the children. So I think it’s pretty cool to have that partnership...

The best partnerships are ones that are long term and maintain a consistent presence. It was something Allie Moogan, Social Responsibility Manager of the New York Liberty, mentioned about the team's Season of Giving campaign back in December. Having a consistent presence goes a long, long way in benefitting the communities teams live and play in. For Big Brothers Big Sisters, they work to reach as many people as possible in Long Island and stress the importance of diversity and community.

Morgan Taylor, Long Island’s Vice President of Business Operations spoke the team’s relationship with Big Brothers Big Sisters:

“I think it’s specifically with Big Brothers Big Sisters extending the program longer than the three month period, right working extensively with two littles across the month across the year. We also work with Big Brothers Big Sisters for a season of giving campaign in December. So looking at different community activations that we can continue to partner on, and also bringing mentorship to other organizations and schools around around them.”

With sports as well as in life, a big part of your work focuses on communication. If you know how to talk to people, red people’s cues and approach various issues in a productive way, things will be go well. Those communication skills go a long way in helping you understand who you are and where you’re going. I was able to speak with Jesse, one of the “littles” in the program this season. We talked about how he can expand on those communication skills in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program

“I think I’m able to expand because I can communicate to more people that have they been a part of it. They know what to do so they can teach me how to do it or how to take a further step in how to do it. So then, now I realize this is what you need to do to get this job or this is what you need to do to talk to people or present yourself.”

As someone who doesn’t visit Long Island frequently, the vastness of the Island can be pretty daunting. In our conversation, Jesse mentioned how the size — and uniqueness — of the Island connects everybody and helps promote learning and the understanding of different experiences you may not have been aware of before.

Community across New York

The tie that binds the Long Island Nets, the NY Liberty, and Brooklyn Nets is community. When you involve yourself in a positive manner in the cities you play in, you make a difference beyond the basketball court. Whether it’s Suffolk County or Kings County, that sense of togetherness and passion to help others shines through.

Taylor, a Long Island native, spoke about the community building LI does and how it’s all within the same framework that unites Liberty and the Nets efforts:

“As a native Long Islander, it’s important to me that we are speaking to our diverse community. Being able to talk to those in Suffolk County vs. Nassau County. Those who might be in a more affluent community versus some other communities on the island.

“We have to have a diverse approach to continue our fan development on the Island and also a bridge to Brooklyn. So we want to work with organizations that are aligned and I think Mark described it perfectly a couple of minutes ago about being able to talk to all different kids across the island and providing opportunities for them to thrive.”

Being able to bridge gaps, have community involvement in programming, and working directly with members of the community is essential and allows for everyone to come together and get involved. That community development piece is a big pillar of the LI Nets’ community efforts and with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Nets are able to build on those pillars and be a positive presence all across the Island.

Prior to the game against the Mexico City Capitanes, I spoke with another student, Alex. Alex is a “little” in the program and we talked about how he can take what he’s learned in the program into the future:

“There’s many things I can use in the future such as, for example, managing a program like this. Not just the basketball or the sporting [aspect of it] but Big Brothers Big Sisters. I could really see myself being a ‘big’ in the future,” he said. “I find it really fascinating in a way, and it’s something that I wouldn’t mind joining in the future.”

Alex talked about the program with the students at his school, and they wound up joining the program as well. Being able to make space for your friends and create a positive environment for them to join is a wonderful feeling and will encourage more students to become mentors to those around them.

As we draw closer to the end of the season, the work continues for the Long Island Nets and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Their partnership has allowed for students across the island to get support and have mentors help them as they enter new arenas in and out of school. The focus on diversity and inclusivity allows for everyone to feel welcome and involved with the team. Spaces like the ones the Nets and Big Brothers Big Sisters are creating go a long way in uplifting the community and empowering the next generation of leaders. The work of a team goes beyond the field of play, and it’s something the Long Island Nets and Big Brothers Big Sisters take to heart.