Terry Roberts of Long Island Nets shot in Philadelphia, in stable condition

Terry Roberts, guard with the Long Island Nets is in stable condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Philadelphia following a gunfight in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Roberts, a native of North Amityville, Long Island, was standing on a corner a little after midnight when gunmen opened fire.

A spokesman for Nets told NetsDaily that Roberts was initially listed in critical condition but has improved.

“Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident,” said the team spokesman. “He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will have no further comment.”

WPVI in Philadelphia reported that Roberts was a bystander when the shooting took place:

Authorities were called to 5th Street Lounge around 12:45 a.m. and found 23-year-old Long Island Nets guard Terry Roberts shot in the upper chest. Roberts had driven to Philadelphia over the weekend as a favor to a friend. They stopped at the bar, and that’s when a gunfight broke out on the street and Roberts was struck.

The Philadelphia Voice described the incident similarly.

A preliminary investigation found that multiple people had gotten out of a silver Nissan Altima and fired toward people standing outside the nightclub. A private security guard returned fire, but police said it was unknown whether any of the suspects were struck. The Nissan fled the scene shortly after the gunfire.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night.

Roberts was immediately taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital in Philadelphia where his parents spoke to reporters.

“It’s been tough,” Terrace Roberts, his father, told WPVI. “An avalanche of emotions, internal pain and handling the situation at hand.”

“He’s healing,” said Roberts’ mother. “He’s doing well. He is in a state of shock. This is a traumatic situation that’s happened.”

Hours before the shooting, Roberts played in a G-League game at Nassau Coliseum, where he scored 15 points in a win against the Mexico City Capitanes.