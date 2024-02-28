WNBA Draft to be held at Brooklyn Academy of Music before 1,000 fans

The WNBA announced Wednesday that the league’s annual draft will move to the Brooklyn Academy of Music where for the first time in eight years, fans will be permitted to cheer on their teams as they make selections the night of April 15.

That will mean that both the WNBA Draft and the first round of the NBA Draft will be held in the borough, home of the New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets.

“We are focused on creating elevated events that WNBA fans won’t want to miss, at a time when the energy for the WNBA has never been higher,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “As the official start to the WNBA season, we knew the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm should be transformed into a larger, fan-focused event to celebrate the incredible talent set to enter the draft.

“With the continued support of ESPN, State Farm, and associate partner U.S. Bank, we anticipate hosting a truly memorable evening for WNBA teams and fans and, of course, for the immensely talented athletes for whom this night represents the realization of a dream come true and the commencement of the next phase of their basketball journey.”

The draft will be televised live on ESPN from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET that night, and tickets for about 1,000 fans will be made available for purchase beginning March 7, next Monday, on wnbaexperiences.com. It’s the first time the draft will have fans in attendance since the 2014-16 drafts were held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

A “WNBA Countdown” show on ESPN will precede the draft at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Last year’s draft was held at Spring Studios in Manhattan but there were no fans permitted. Assuming Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s sharpshooter, declares, this year’s will likely get a lot of attention and high ratings for ESPN. Clark is the leading women’s basketball player this season and the all-time NCAA scoring champ. Clark has said she will make her decision after Iowa finishes its season.

The Indiana Fever currently have the first pick in the WNBA Draft and will certainly take Clark if she’s available. The New York Liberty have the 11th pick.

The NBA Draft will be held June 26-27 with the first round at Barclays Center on June 26 and the second at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan the next night. It will be the first time the Draft will be a two-night affair. SHoP architects designed both venues.