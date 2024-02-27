Brooklyn Nets sleep through Orlando Magic thumping 108-81

Pushing for a playoff spot with gritty play, featuring a young but not too young roster, and with a first time All-Star leading the way at small forward, the Orlando Magic checked many, if not all the boxes the Brooklyn Nets hoped to this year.

But nope.

In their Renaissance campaign, one that resembled the Nets of say 2018-19 like something aka the dark ages for Nets, Orlando’s winless record vs Brooklyn seemed one of the biggest anomalies in this exceedingly odd season. Orlando moved quickly to correct that tonight.

Fresh off a game where Brooklyn killed Grit and Grind by giving them a taste of their own medicine, winning nearly every “hustle” metric you can think of, the Nets went back to looking like a team that’s buffering, buffering due to a bad internet connection.

Final: Orlando Magic 108, Brooklyn Nets 81

The Nets early production tonight included early some similarities to last night’s win, tricking fans into thinking this would be a popular remake of that prior contest rather than an off-beat sequel.

Dennis Schröder picked up right where he left off vs. Memphis tallying eight points on four shots in the first period. With Ben Simmons out, the 30-year-old PG made his third start since coming across the border, finishing with 15 points, two assists, and three steals for the game while shooting 3-of-4 from three.

With Ben10 powered down, Brooklyn also benefitted early from some increased spacing, just as they had the night before. Guys were cutting and the ball was hopping — especially among the starters. Nic Claxton played well early on, again taking advantage of the inside space allocated.

But as the first period bled into the second, Brooklyn’s all too familiar frailties began to seep through as well. Bullying the Nets inside, the Magic began to pull away in Quarter Two. They outscored Brooklyn in the paint 32-20 in the first half, less than 24 hours after the Nets beat Memphis there by a 54-38 margin.

The somehow strong yet oh so sneaky Franz Wagner contributed largely to that regression. Franz finished with 21 points on 8-11 shooting. All but one of his makes came in the painted area.

Against Orlando’s top five ranked defense, the Nets struggled to keep up from then on. Nobody can attest to that more than Mikal Bridges, who stumbled into halftime with a goose egg after going 0-of-6 from the field. Switching baskets didn’t help, as he finished the game with four points while shooting 2-of-14 from the field and 0-of-7 from deep. It was, in short, his worst game since coming over from Phoenix in the Kevin Durant trade.

“I have to do a better job trying to get Mikal the ball more,” Ollie said. “They was blitzing the pick-and-rolls and he didn’t want to go off the pick-and-rolls. I thought he was just trying to make the right play and when he got the opportunity to get some looks he just didn’t knock them down. But he had some good looks and hopefully we can get those looks when we get back home.”

Credit to the Magic and their arsenal of defenders. With regard to versatile defensive rotations, it takes one the know one, and the Nets certainly met a worthy opponent in that tonight. Orlando defenders made getting a hand in the Nets faces a habit, switching screens and with speedy closeouts.

“Just reading the game,” said Bridges when asked about his shot diet tonight. “I feel like when I’m open, you know, I’m going to take threes. They all feel good, it’s just not going in unfortunately, which is not fun. Just continue to take what the defense gives me, keep being aggressive. Only way to get out of this slump is to keep shooting.”

Dennis Smith Jr., Jalen Wilson, and Trendon Watford also got some first half burn in accordance with the theme of going against last night’s script.

All three had a few nice moments, including blacktop highlight from Watford where he threw the ball off Wagner’s face before catching and finishing an and-one.

Regardless, Orlando coasted into the break with a 58-44 lead.

Brooklyn fumbled the rock often in the first half too. Indeed, the Nets made such mistakes a staple in the second half. Orlando finished the game forcing 22 Brooklyn turnovers leading to 29 points. You guessed it, that’s another area the Nets made a key part of their victory in Memphis, but became an achilles heel this time around.

“We were just a little bit careless with it,” Bridges summed up postgame.

Outside of garbage time, not a single Net came away clean without a turnover other than Lonnie Walker IV, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Jalen Wilson. The most gut-wrenching giveaways came on a sequence where Mo Wagner stripped Bridges off the ball around half court to set up an easy dunk. When an opposing team’s backup center is picking it away from your ball-handler beyond the three-point line, that’s no bueno.

“They was aggressive, they got in the passing lane, all the things we wanted to do, they did to us” said Ollie. “Kudos to them, playing hard and getting us uncomfortable. We just got to have a little bit more poise and take care of the basketball. Without CT and a couple other of our players we got to be really, really efficient on the offense end, not turn the ball over, get shots, and not have empty possessions. I thought we just had to many empty possessions tonight.”

Transition points were another double-edged sword wedged between this game and Brooklyn’s previous one. After posting a 26-9 advantage on the break last night, the Nets had little to no interest in running tonight, coming up with just five.

Like the turnovers, things went into doom mode early in the third quarter. While I’m not sure if they technically went down as transition points, the Nets gave up two incredibly quick buckets to Orlando immediately following halftime Ollie called a timeout after just 53 seconds, likely putting a smile on Jacque Vaughn’s face ... whether he’s in Cancun or Cabo

“A layup and an open three, just getting back in transition, getting back to our winning habits,” said Ollie when asked about the timeout. “That’s what I wanted to address. We talked about it at halftime that we wanted to play harder, address some things, but then we went out on the court and gave up a layup and an open transition three. I just wanted to repeat myself, that’s all.”

But those lackadaisical sequences only continued through the second half. With the Magic, the league’s worst team in made triples per game, starting to sprinkle a few in during the third quarter, Brooklyn quickly found itself in blowout territory. The Magic opened up the third going 8-of-8 from the field. Although they’d go on to inflate their lead to 33 points later on, the loudest points of that run came on this Jalen Suggs jam which put them up a quarter of a C note...

JALEN SUGGS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF pic.twitter.com/HmfPHnaWfn — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) February 28, 2024

It didn’t take long for both teams to unload their bench in the finale frame, with no starter playing past the 8:36 mark. No, Keita Bates-Diop & company did not stage a comeback as the Nets went out quietly.

However, Keon Johnson did get some burn in the game’s final four minutes. He finished with four points while shooting 1-of-4 from the field. Fellow two-way Jalen Wilson stood beside him and hit a tough shot around the basket to finish with five points, three boards, an assist, and a steal.

With those deep bench guys in, the game ended in a way similar to how it started: eerily reflecting last night’s contest. However, Brooklyn’s path between the opening and final few minutes were entirely different. This was indeed was a sequel, not a remake, and not an enjoyable one at that.

Injury Update

The Nets did report pre-game that Cam Thomas underwent and MRI on the sprained right ankle he suffered last night vs Memphis. The results are still pending, so there’s still no timetable for his return.

Ben Simmons, who missed tonight’s game for injury maintenance on his back, should be good to go for Brooklyn’s next three contests. The Nets have yet to clear Simmons for back-to-backs, hence why he missed tonight’s game. The Nets don’t have another sequence like that until Monday/Tuesday of next week.

Up Next

Brooklyn will welcome in the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday evening before hosting them again on Saturday afternoon. The two-game slate will put a heartbeat monitor on this team to see how much life they really have left in them.

After tonight’s loss, the Nets now stand four games behind Atlanta for the East’s final play-in spot. Thursday and Saturday provide a chance for them to make up some quick ground. On the contrary, if they fall short, especially with frequent tormentor Trae Young unavailable, it may be time to start digging our graves.