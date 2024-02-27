NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM ET

The waiting is over: Brooklyn got its first win since February 10 — a 111-86 win over the lowly Memphis Grizzlies. Tuesday presents a bigger challenge in the Orlando Magic. The Nets look for its first two-game win streak since January 27-29.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (22-35) at Orlando Magic (32-26)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

Injuries: Cam Thomas has been ruled out after suffering a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies game. He sustained it after an awkward fall with a little more than seven minutes remaining. Why he was still on the court in a blowout on the front end of a back-to-back ... that’s something to ponder. Ben Simmons, still not cleared for back-to-backs, will sit so expect to see a lot of Dennis Schroder whether Thomas plays or not. Dariq Whitehead (leg surgery) is out for the season.

For the Magic, the status of Paolo Banchero remains questionable. He is a game time decision. He missed the Magic’s last game, a loss vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday with an illness. Also questionable is Jonathan Isaac (left knee strain.) Isaac, the most injury-prone NBA player over the past several years, had an MRI which didn’t show any soft tissue damage.

The Game: The Magic are one of the NBA’s feel good stories this season. They play a solid brand of basketball and the roster is filled with good young players topped by Banchero and Franz Wagner, both aged 21 and still on rookie contracts. There’s also Jalen Suggs, who’s 22, Cole Anthony, 23, Markelle Fultz, 25 and Franz’s brother Moritz, 26. All are averaging double figures. Isaac, 26, is a top defender when healthy.