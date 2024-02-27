Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic preview: An opening to keep things going

It had to happen. After a three-game stretch that was, by more than one measure, the worst ever for the Nets franchise, Brooklyn went out Monday night and got things done in Memphis, comfortably beating the Grizzlies 111-86, in a game with a lot of positives, the biggest one the W.

Now, the Brooklyn Nets get the chance to get back on the winning path in Orlando where they face the surging Magic, winners of seven of their last 10 and comfortably in eighth place in the East, only a game a half out of fifth. They are a young team with a purpose and roster filled some sweet players.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:00 p.m. ET.

Injuries

Cam Thomas has been ruled out after suffering a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies game. He sustained it after an awkward fall with a little more than seven minutes remaining. Why he was still on the court in a blowout on the front end of a back-to-back ... that’s something to ponder. Ben Simmons, still not cleared for back-to-backs, will sit so expect to see a lot of Dennis Schroder whether Thomas plays or not. Dariq Whitehead (leg surgery) is out for the season.

For the Magic, the status of Paolo Banchero remains questionable. He is a game time decision. He missed the Magic’s last game, a loss vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday with an illness. Also questionable is Jonathan Isaac (left knee strain.) Isaac, the most injury-prone NBA player over the past several years, had an MRI which didn’t show any soft tissue damage.

The game

The Nets won the first two games against the Magic, both by 20+ points, including Spencer Dinwiddie’s best game of the season, a 29-point affair at Barclays Center in early November, the early December game when Kevin Ollie, then Jacque Vaughn’s assistant, gave the Nets a rousing motivational speech following a particularly bad loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Mikal Bridges had 42 points that night.

The Magic are one of the NBA’s feel good stories this season. They play a solid brand of basketball and the roster is filled with good young players topped by Banchero and Franz Wagner, both aged 21 and still on rookie contracts. There’s also Jalen Suggs, who’s 22, Cole Anthony, 23, Markelle Fultz, 25 and Franz’s brother Moritz, 26. All are averaging double figures. Isaac, 26, is a top defender when healthy.

They are not, however, an offensive juggernaut, ranking 23rd in offensive rating, 24th in assists per game and 25th in 3-point shooting. Where they excel is in team defense with a defensive rating in the top five and fourth in team steals. However, the Nets were able to solve their defense in the two games earlier this season, racking up 124 and 129 points. Of course that was when the Nets had a very efficient offense. For whatever reason, they do not have one now. Maybe, after last night’s win over Memphis will recharge those worn down batteries.

There will be big reunion for Dennis Schroder tonight. He’ll be seeing the Wagner brothers, who played with him on Germany’s FIBA World Cup gold medal team back in September.

Player to watch: Paolo Banchero

At 21 years old, Paolo Banchero is both an All-Star and the youngest player in the league averaging 20 points or more. It’s beyond scoring, however, for the 6’10” Italian-American star. He’s averaging nearly seven rebounds a game and better than five assists. He is quite durable. The game he missed two nights ago vs. the Hawks was his first DNP this season.

The game before on Saturday night vs. the Detroit Pistons, he played through his illness and hit the buzzer beater. After the game, Banchero was emotional in explaining what he went through...

The top pick in the NBA Draft two years ago is also a fan favorite, tight with the community, working particularly with the Boys and Girls clubs in the area.

Again, we don’t know if he’ll play and won’t till later this afternoon.

From the Vault

Congratulations to Shaquille O’Neal on his Magic jersey retirement which was long overdue. Shaq put the Magic on the NBA map before he won his four championships in L.A. and Miami.

Part of his early dominance in the NBA was defined by his strength, as measured by his ability to pull down entire baskets. His most spectacular pull down took place in April 1993 at the Meadowlands.

Baskets are stronger now.