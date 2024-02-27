3 Takeaways Brooklyn Nets Pendulum Win Over Memphis Grizzlies

Tonight’s contest featured two teams miles away from each other in one sense — yet shoulder to shoulder in another. While the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies might hail from different time zones, they’ve each established a second residency in the NBA’s “No Man’s Land” this year.

With the injury bug taking it personally against Grit and Grind, the Grizz currently finds themselves gutting through a lost season minus Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and company. However, there’s no need for full teardown despite the poor play, as some time to heal up likely cures all.

It’s a similar dynamic in Brooklyn. The on-court product has been difficult to watch at times, but without ownership over their draft picks and still a bevy of other assets to improve over the summer, any full rebuild plans have been vaulted for now.

But alas, in this race between two cars stuck in neutral, the Brooklyn Nets found a way to win tonight. Ironically enough, they did so with speed and assertiveness — two things they are anything but right now from a big-picture standpoint. Here’s what we learned.

Kevin Ollie’s EGBs are Taking Form

Kevin Ollie’s EGBs must have been delayed in their shipping to Brooklyn after his appointment as head coach. The “energy-generating behaviors” which he mentioned in his opening presser quickly became a topic of discussion amongst Nets fans and threatened to become the punchline for jokes directed at the team after the Toronto Raptors ran them off the floor out of the All-Star break.

However, it has been hard to deny their existence during Brooklyn’s last two contests. With the dominance they showed in the hustle department tonight, there’s even reason to believe all 17 of them have arrived a long last.

Brooklyn finished tonight’s contest +6 on the glass, +14 in second-chance points, +6 in turnovers, +17 in fast break points, and even drew a charge. If it pertained to the game’s less flashy, more spirit-dependent side, odds are Brooklyn won there tonight.

We got an appetizer of Brooklyn Grit 2.0 during the Nets’ previous contest vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, ragged shooting and Minnesota’s star power made it feel meaningless in the end. The Nets won on the boards, in second chance points, and turnovers on Saturday night, but the figures on the scoreboard were all that mattered.

But tonight, they utilized Ollie’s EGBs the right way, not solely relying on them for a win, but instead using them to preserve one setup by some crisp offensive play and better long-range shooting.

Especially during the game’s first two periods tonight, Memphis’ porous defense gave Brooklyn ample opportunities to score which they cashed in on almost every time. The Nets leaped out to an early lead and any time the Grizzlies toyed with the idea of a comeback, Brooklyn poked away a steal for a dunk or cleaned up a miss on the glass to halt the momentum swing.

It was a textbook way for Ollie to collect his first victory as head coach. While double-digit blowouts are easier said than done, especially for this team, this should be a formula for Brooklyn to follow given that they possesses the fourth-easiest schedule going forward.

Pro-Spacing Movement is Here

When you saw Dennis Schröder getting the start in place of Ben Simmons tonight, the words “more shooting” had to have popped into your head. I’m not making fun of Ben10’s lacking jumper here — I’d like to think I can do better than the most low-hanging fruit joke in recent NBA history — but his limitations there are undeniable.

While Simmons’ leg injury surely factored into his benching, at no point in the entire game tonight did Ollie try to play him with the normal starters. We also cannot pretend like the Simmons and Claxton-infused starting fives haven’t been anything short of abysmal due to the limited spacing this year. Ollie surely recognized that, as Schröder also played the majority of his minutes with the typical starters Bridges, Thomas, Finney-Smith, and Claxton.

In fact, not counting their garbage time lineup, the four most used lineups for Brooklyn tonight were ones with four shooters, unlike the aforementioned Simmons plus Claxton strategy.

The usual starters plus Schröder took up the most time on the floor tonight, followed by Simmons with Finney-Smith, Thomas, Lonnie Walker, and Cameron Johnson. A Simmons, Finney-Smith, Bridges, Walker IV, and Thomas lineup came next, trailed by a Schröder, Finney-Smith, Bridges, Walker IV, and Claxton five.

Typical rotation member but non-shooter Dennis Smith Jr. also logged just eight minutes tonight outside of garbage time.

Jalen Wilson only getting garbage time minutes for a third straight game certainly cuts into my thesis here, but everything else Brooklyn did tonight in terms of their rotation pointed to a pro-spacing renaissance with the team. Wilson is shooting 62.5% (10-of-16) this month.

How Bad is Bad?

The Brooklyn Nets made the Memphis Grizzlies look like the Brooklyn Nets tonight. It was a Christian Bale American Psycho to The Dark Knight role reversal Nets fans and players had to enjoy.

This time around, it wasn’t Brooklyn, but their opponents who looked to be laboring through a Sunday chore rather than a basketball game. Memphis rarely found good looks, frequently found themselves a step behind on defense, lost the 50/50 balls, and ate an L well before the final horn. Oh, how the turn tables.

Coming into this game, the Nets held just one more win to their name than the Grizzlies, making the two seem on par with one another. But as Nets fans know from the Boston game a few weeks ago, not all wins and losses are created equal.

Just like nobody sugar coated that loss, there’s no need to do the same with this win. The Nets dominated the Grizzlies tonight. I can only count on one hand how many times I’ve used the word “dominated” to describe Brooklyn’s efforts this year, but regardless, it applies. The Nets never trailed, led by as many as 30 points, and surrendered their fewest points to a team all season.

This result shouldn’t encourage Nets fans to call the “we’re back” department and file a claim, but it should provide some clarity as to where they actually stand right now. This team is bad, likely a one-game exit from the Play-In tournament at best, but if it’s any consolation, know that there are still a few basement dwellers stuffed further down in the darkness than these Nets.