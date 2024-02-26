Brooklyn Nets steamroll hapless Memphis Grizzlies 111-86

The Brooklyn Nets have been getting bullied. By the Boston Celtics, by the Toronto Raptors, by the Minnesota Timberwolves, even by Seerat Sohi of The Ringer, who just gave them an ‘F’ grade and some harsh words for their season to this point...

The Nets have been bad — and the vibes have been worse — for well over half the season now. That fun 13-10 start is just a blip on the radar and a fading on at that. The larger NBA landscape is starting to take notice.

So on Monday night, the penultimate game of their post-All-Star trip, Brooklyn resorted to a little bullying of their won. The culprit? The severely under-manned Memphis Grizzlies, missing more quality NBA players than they could roster, which the Nets took full advantage of.

The one worry was Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning Defensive Player of the Year manning the middle for Memphis. Nic Claxton handled him from the opening tip, fully rebounding from a tough outing against Minnesota and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Claxton matched JJJ’s physicality and then some, bodying him up on defense then out-sprinting him the other way. Brooklyn’s lankly big would block three of JJJ’s shots, and got the party started early...

Claxton blocks JJJ on one end, dunks on him on the other, finishes with a sliiight stare-down: pic.twitter.com/lYUJMquXy0 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 27, 2024

Claxton credited his success in the matchup to “just knowing the scouting report, making it as tough as I could for him. I knew he was going to come out and be aggressive; they’re missing a lot of guys. I was able to get a lot of stops and affect the game.”

With Jackson Jr. out of the way, it was on the rest of the Nets pick up the slack. The team had defended well in the half-court against Toronto and Minnesota, but couldn’t throw it in the ocean on offense, leading to a barrage of fast-break points for their opponents.

“We’ve got to play with more force,” said Dennis Schröder — by way of Brian Lewis of the NY Post — at Monday’s shoot-around. “I like our open threes; we’ve got to shoot it with confidence. We’ve got to play for each other and get the best shot possible every single possession.”

And Brooklyn listened to their newest point-guard, who made three triples himself while starting over Ben Simmons. They played a pristine first half of offense, with no one player dominating the rock. Instead, their scoring was characterized by sharp cuts and quick passing...

Cam Johnson flies off a DHO, hits Ben Simmons on the roll for a dunk! pic.twitter.com/qjSPNQdovI — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 27, 2024

...and a Memphis defense that deserved the light boos they got after a first half Brooklyn won 66-40...

Brooklyn’s effort on defense may have been more impressive, since it was the path of most resistance. The Grizzlies made a valiant effort to score the ball, but the Nets were flying around like the “hunters” Interim Head Coach Kevin Ollie wants his team to be.

In addition to Claxton’s rim-protection, Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith were outstanding defensively, making second-efforts to prevent easy looks...

Mikal Bridges with a great steal amid this wild sequence. Ends in CT free-throws pic.twitter.com/8SizoGaHRK — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 27, 2024

Finney-Smith played his best game in a while, shooting only 1-of-4 from deep, but putting up 13/9/4 anyway. He kept Jackson Jr. off the glass on switches, or as the small-ball five next to Ben Simmons, grabbing four offensive boards as well, punishing the young Grizzlies every time they forgot where he was on the court.

The Grizzlies went on a 9-0 run early in the third quarter, determined to make a ballgame of it, but the Nets wouldn’t let them. After a brief offensive lull, Lonnie Walker IV came to the rescue with a couple buckets, including the highlight of the game in transition...

Lonnie Walker this is FILTHY pic.twitter.com/1lMcaAOHbX — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 27, 2024

Brooklyn then pushed their lead to a game-high 30, and the night was effectively over.

It was the first night of a back-to-back, and the win snapped a four-game losing streak, but it was a ‘W’ that’s easy to sleep on. Seven Nets hit double figures, led by Schröder’s 18. Nic Claxton shot 5-of-5, Cam Thomas and Walker each hit three 3-pointers, Cam Johnson made highlight plays on both ends of the court, and only Mikal Bridges hit the 30-minute mark. Day’Ron Sharpe, whose minutes were sacrificed in order to play Simmons with four shooters around him, still put up 8 and 8 in 15 minutes.

That avalanche of individual successes accompanied team-wide domination. In a game they never trailed, The Nets won the 3-point battle, the rebounding battle, the turnover battle, the fast-break battle, you name it.

“That’s the way we have to play,” said Ollie. “We got to play with grit, we got to play with defense, and then we’ve got to share the basketball. I think we did that tonight, and we played with composure.”

For once, Brooklyn was the bully.

Final Score: Brooklyn Nets 111, Memphis Grizzlies 86

Milestone Watch

We have some healthy team milestones from Brooklyn’s blowout.

But first, the big individual achievement. The win marks Kevin Ollie’s first as an NBA head coach; more on that later.

The 86 points Memphis scored are the fewest surrendered by Brooklyn this season.

Brooklyn dished out 20 assists in the first half, only the fourth time they’ve reached that mark in a half this season. All such instances have come within the last month.

Injury Update

Even in a win, bad news still befell the Nets. Cam Thomas went down with an apparent right ankle injury in the fourth quarter, sustained after an awkward fall...

Cam Thomas limping after an awkward fall on Day'Ron Sharpe's foot. We'll monitor this: pic.twitter.com/hNoPL96scj — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 27, 2024

He limped to the bench, where he remained for the home stretch; though that may have had more to do with the lopsided score.

In any case, there is no word yet on his long-term outlook or availability for Tuesday’s game. However, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that an X-Ray on the right ankle came back negative, and the third-year guard did have some encouraging words for Nets fans post-game...

Cam Thomas said his ankle injury is less severe than earlier this season. Adds he’s not that concerned and should be fine. #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 27, 2024

Earlier this season, Thomas missed nine consecutive games with a left ankle sprain.

Ollie also confirmed that Simmons would miss Tuesday’s game agains the Orlando Magic, the second night of a back-to-back. Simmons played just 14 minutes vs. Memphis after being listed as questionable with lower leg soreness, and has not played both ends of a back-to-back this season.

Ollie’s big day

“Can we make this fast? I’m gonna catch a cold up here.”

That’s how a drenched Kevin Ollie started his postgame presser, soaked by the celebratory bath his players gave him after recording his first win as an NBA Head Coach.

“All my other coaches left me out to dry, they stayed in the back. I should have known something then, when they stayed out in the back and they got out the way, so it was a good moment in the locker room,” said Ollie of the celebration.

Brooklyn’s newest leading man was all smiles after notching the win, though he made sure to thank one man in particular.

“I just want to say thank you to Jacque [Vaughn], because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. Believing in me, bringing me in with no [NBA] coaching experience, no interview or anything. I was like, ‘Jacque, I want to fly up and interview.’ He was like, ‘Nah, you don’t need to fly up and interview. I believe in you. I know where you from, I know your character, I know what you’ve built.’ And I just want to thank him, because I owe it all to him, and I owe it all to God.”

Play-In Tournament Watch

The Nets still have ground to make up in the Play-In race, despite their dominant win in Memphis. The Raptors notched a win on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Hawks had the day off. As it stands, the Nets trail Atlanta by three games for the ten-seed and final Play-In spot, with Toronto hot on their tails:

Next Up

It’s a quick turnaround for the Nets, who will finish off their road-trip by visiting the Orlando Magic on a back-to-back. Tip-off from the Kia Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.