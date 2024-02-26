NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 PM ET

Hello... Brooklyn? You awake? Nets have now lost three straight games by double digits — 50, 28, and then 15 against the Timberwolves (despite leading at half!). It’s ugly and it’s only getting uglier. Maybe they’ll surprise us tonight.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (21-35) at Memphis Grizzlies (20-37)

WHEN: 8:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our Game Preview...

Injuries: Dariq Whitehead remains the only player officially out. Ben Simmons who left the Timberwolves game with leg soreness is questionable. He left the locker room without a boot or even a limp, did not return to Brooklyn, did not need any imaging. So things do not look that bad but this is Ben Simmons.

Memphis injury report this season has been an unmitigated horror show. After his latest suspension for playing with guns, Ja Morant went down January 11 with a shoulder issue that required shoulder surgery. He’s out for the season. Desmon Bane who was supposed to pick up the pace with Morant out, but he was declared out with a third degree ankle sprain that same week. He is still out. Also out: Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen Jr. (lower back) and Brandon Clarke (achilles.)

The Game: The Grizzlies are a scrappy, athletic group who with the help of TripleJ play some good D. They rank sixth in the league in blocked shots and ninth in steals. Overall, they’re also ninth in defense and 10th in defensive rating and with the Nets, um, struggling on offense, that could be an issue... But on the other side of the ledger, shooting, they are decidedly not great, ranking 29th in both overall shooting at 44.1% and 3-point shooting, at 34.8% percentage. Only Portland, having a miserable season of their own, ranks lower.