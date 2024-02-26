SIGNED: Breanna Stewart back with New York Liberty in team-friendly deal

Breanna Stewart the 2023 WNBA MVP will be returning to the New York Liberty and on a contract that’s team friendly enough to permit the Libs to keep the same starting lineup that went to the WNBA Finals last season.

Shams Charania broke the story early Monday afternoon...

WNBA Free Agency news: MVP Breanna Stewart has agreed to terms on a one-year, non-guaranteed below-maximum deal to return to the New York Liberty, per sources. Stewart's willingness to take less than max allows Liberty to keep intact the starting lineup that reached 2023 Finals. pic.twitter.com/bgUmZXq6fK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024

The decision will help the Liberty mount another challenge to the Las Vegas Aces who have won the last two WNBA championships, reports Shams...

A one-year deal gives the two-time MVP, two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP and New York tremendous flexibility in future negotiations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024

A couple of hours later, the North Syracuse, N.Y. native confirmed the signing...

In making the official announcement, the architect of the Liberty’s resurgence, GM Jonathan Kolb, said this:

“It’s a monumental day in New York as we are thrilled to welcome back the MVP, Breanna Stewart,” said Kolb. “Stewie’s return marks our unwavering commitment to excellence and our collective drive to bring a championship to New York. Welcome back, Stewie!”

In her inaugural season in Brooklyn, Stewart averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game on her way to being named league MVP for the second time in her career. More importantly, she led the Libs back to the Finals which the franchise had last visited two decades ago. With Kolb’s leadership and an infusion of cash provided by co-owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, the Libs added Stewart to a New York core of Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney.

Last week, Jones, herself a former MVP, re-upped with New York. The Liberty also added EuroLeague guard Kennedy Burke. Burke’s been a force in Villeneuve, France, putting up impressive numbers with averages of 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 2.5 assists per game.

Under league rules, Stewart signed for “much less” than the max salary of a little more than $200,000, according to Jackie Powell of The Next and Jonathan Lehman of the Post. That gives the Liberty salary cap room to sign five minimum contract players this season.

Like her well-known teammates, particularly Sabrina Ionescu, Stewart earns substantial money from sponsorships and endorsements permitting her to take less money from their WNBA teams in return for a chance to win ... and earn even more off the court. Stewart for example signed a lucrative deal with Puma two years ago that included a signature shoe.

Stewart, 29, is a two-time WNBA champion as well as a two-time MVP and two-time Finals MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She hinted strongly last October that she wanted to come back following the Liberty loss to the Aces.

“I know I’m going to be here. Just making sure my teammates feel the same way that I do. That I love and appreciate being around them. That I love and appreciate sharing the court with them. We felt like we were doing something special and yeah, we didn’t complete our ultimate goal but we can taste it. We can feel it and now it’s getting back to that point and actually making it happen.”