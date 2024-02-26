Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview: How bad does it get?

The Nets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves two days ago, extending their trail of misery one more game.

To recount: after setting the record for worst loss in the Brooklyn era vs. the Boston Celtics, going down 136-86 just before the All-Star Break, they set another record when following the break, they lost to the Toronto Raptors, 121-83 despite a new interim head coach and a clean injury report. That two-game spread of 78 points was the worst for any two games in franchise history, but two games is a small sample, really. but, after a solid first half vs. the Timberwolves, they collapsed in the second, this time losing by only 15, 101-86. Didn’t matter. In the last three games, they’ve lost by 93 points, an average of 31 points, making it the worst three-game stretch since the Nets joined the NBA. The sample keeps getting larger, the woe, too.

There are other signs of impending doom as well. They didn’t reach 90 points in any of the three games, averaging a mere 85. To suggest that things are sputtering on offense would be a supreme act of kindness. The Nets can’t get out of their own way. Entering Monday’s game, they are in 11th place, three games behind the 10th place Atlanta Hawks and the play-in but only one game ahead of Toronto.

The Grizzlies could provide a tonic. They have been devastated by injury. They’re in 13th place in the West at 20-37, winning only two of their last 10. They’re 2-8 over their last 10 and only 7-21 at home. Only three teams have won fewer home games than the Grizz. Hell, the Nets are even a slight favorite!

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 8:00 p.m. ET.

Dariq Whitehead remains the only player officially out. Ben Simmons who left the Timberwolves game with leg soreness is questionable. He left the locker room without a boot or even a limp, did not return to Brooklyn, did not need any imaging. So things do not look that bad but this is Ben Simmons.

Memphis injury report this season has been an unmitigated horror show. After his latest suspension for playing with guns, Ja Morant went down January 11 with a shoulder issue that required shoulder surgery. He’s out for the season. Desmon Bane who was supposed to pick up the pace with Morant out, but he was declared out with a third degree ankle sprain that same week. He is still out. Also out: Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen Jr. (lower back) and Brandon Clarke (achilles.)

This is the first meet-up of the season between the two teams. They play again a week from tonight in Brooklyn.

Memphis lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Friday night, It was a competitive game until the fourth quarter when the combined talents of the Clippers’ “Big Three” put things right at the end. The Grizzlies remaining bodies did their best to get it done, leaning heavily on their bigs. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 29 points. GG Jackson had 11 points. In addition, Ziaire Williams scored 10 and Vince Williams had eight assists for his sixth straight game with at least seven.

The Grizzlies are a scrappy, athletic group who with the help of TripleJ play some good D. They rank sixth in the league in blocked shots and ninth in steals. Overall, they’re also ninth in defense and 10th in defensive rating and with the Nets, um, struggling on offense, that could be an issue.

But on the other side of the ledger, shooting, they are decidedly not great, ranking 29th in both overall shooting at 44.1% and 3-point shooting, at 34.8% percentage. Only Portland, having a miserable season of their own, ranks lower.

For Brooklyn, keeping Jackson Jr. under control will be critical. Scoring 29 points vs. the Clippers is an accomplishment and he remains one of the NBA’s leading rim protectors. Expect to see some real physicality under the boards between he and Nic Claxton.

The Nets have two of the four youngest players in the NBA in 19-year-olds Dariq Whitehead, the second youngest NBA player this season who’s out for the season after leg surgery, and No. 4, Noah Clowney, who’s toiling away in the G League where he’s having a solid season averaging 14.4 points, 8.0 boards and 1.8 blocks.

But the youngest player in the NBA this season is G.G. Jackson who’s four months younger than Whitehead. Jackson, taken at No. 45 in the second round of the 2023 Draft, has been a revelation for the wounded Grizz. For the season, the 6’9” forward is averaging 11.3 points with shooting splits of 46/40/66 but in the last 10, he’s up to 16.2 points with only slightly less impressive shooting splits. And he’s coming off the bench, although that might change soon, says his coach Taylor Jenkins.

“I think over time in the next couple of weeks, me trying to put the ball in his hands a little bit more,” Jenkins said when asked to predict Jackson’s next steps. “Rather than him being a secondary creator, maybe a little bit more of a primary creator.”

Hefty responsibility for such a young player, but Memphis sees him as a big part of their future. Earlier this month they signed him to a four-year, $8.5 million deal, with the fourth year a club option. Previously, he had been on a two-way deal. If he continues to develop, that could be one of the great bargains in the NBA. Since signing the deal, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 25 points of the bench, besting Kobe Bryant.

GG Jackson (19y, 53d) tonight became the youngest player in NBA history to score 25+ points off the bench, previously:



Kobe Bryant on 11/9/1997 (19y, 78d)

He has been fined and even suspended for a game for violating team rules, but now he has a veteran mentor assigned to him: former MVP Derrick Rose.

Back in October 2019, in one of the first games of the Clean Sweep era, the Nets traveled to Memphis and Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant put on a show, with Irving scoring 37 and Morant 30 in an overtime thriller. Enjoy

It’ll be different tonight.