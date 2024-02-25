3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets Dreary Loss to Minnesota Timberwolves

Rock fights sting a bit extra in late February. Long gone are the days of “they’re still figuring it out” or “he’s shaking off rust” excuses. With the NBA now well past its halfway mark, contrary to what the All-Star break suggests, you want to see crisp, intelligent, and exciting basketball at this point in time. The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves gave us anything but last night.

Once again, Brooklyn ended up on the losing side of that dynamic, falling on the road by a 101-86 final score. After standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Minnesota for almost all of this offensive snooze fest, the Timberwolves picked things up down the stretch to smoke Brooklyn in the final lap.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards led the way, combining for 57 points. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas provided Brooklyn with a snack-sized version of that, adding 33 points and providing the team with another reminder of the true star power it lacks. Here’s what we gathered.

Offense is Getting Scary Bad

The Brooklyn Nets seem nostalgic for late 90s or early 2000s ball right now. While their bucket-making methods, driving and hoisting up catch-and-shoot threes like no tomorrow, still give their offense a modern look, the results are anything but.

For a third straight game now, they’ve failed to crack triple digits. In those contests, they’ve been outscored by 93 points as well — the worst stretch of sorts in franchise history. Even against the league’s best offense, Brooklyn shooting 33.7% (35-104) on field goals and 17.1% (6-35) from deep last night feels rather inexcusable.

A combination of poor spacing and the banal concept of “just not making shots” are the sun and the sand in this offensive drought.

With Ben Simmons logging 15 minutes, Day’Ron Sharpe logging 12, Dennis Smith Jr. playing 15, and Claxton playing 30, all with Jalen Wilson falling out of the rotation, Brooklyn’s hasn’t just put the goal of stretching the floor on the back burner, they’ve completely thrown it off the grill. Of their 48 minutes played last night, 25.9 occurred with only three shooters on the floor. For more than half the game, they were trying to sail with an anchor dropped.

But even when Brooklyn did deploy four or five shooter lineups they failed to capitalize. Cameron Johnson, a new initiate of the bench mob under the Ollie regime, has yet to find his grove on this end of the All-Star break. He shot 2-7 from deep last night, clanking multiple uncontested triples down the stretch of the game.

However, all these numbers are just measly bits of supporting evidence for anyone who watched the game last night. There was little to no fluidity. The team just looked as if you turned down their shooting sliders in NBA 2K. We overuse the term “hard to watch,” but that’s exactly what Brooklyn’s offense became last night.

What’s most concerning is Brooklyn’s the healthiest they’ve been all season (pending the latest Ben Simmons injury news) and this is what we’re getting. They finally have all the tools they need to build a house but are pulling a Patrick Star, sitting on the ground with a blank stare, hammer in hand, with a plank of wood nailed to their heads.

Ollie Not Afraid to Mix it Up

With his multiple attempts at trying to solve this offensive puzzle, we learned a thing or two about Coach Ollie’s level of adaptability last night. While he never found a winning formula, he made it clear he’s willing to experiment.

Brooklyn’s new shot caller played a total of 18 different lineups last night. Some even ran for just a few possessions before Ollie would nip it and try something else. Not counting garbage time, 13 lineups played three minutes or less.

For better or worse, but likely the latter given the score, everyone ate from a minutes standpoint with Ollie taking this approach. 10 players logged 12 minutes or more. Although Ben Simmons’ early exit added to the trickle-down, Ollie’s minute distribution was sporadic even before he went down as well, with 10 Nets playing in the first half but none going over 17 minutes.

With the Nets lacking a true number one option but an abundance of solid, ancillary players, expect this plug-and-play strategy from Ollie to continue. It may frustrate fans and his players alike with the lacking consistency, but with no “home run” lineup, no star to gravitate around, both literally and figuratively, there’s not much else he can do at this point in the season.

At Least They’re Fighting

I’ll try to tread lightly here, as I understand nobody wants to talk about moral victories while this team spirals from bad, to ugly, to a “why am I still watching this stuff” level of malaise.

While the scoreboard and shooting numbers I mentioned earlier will argue otherwise, those who tuned in last night know that the Nets stuck around vs Minnesota far longer than anyone expected them to. Winning on the glass, even pulling down 16 offensive boards to generate 16 second chance points, Brooklyn gritted their way through this one to stay in striking distance up until the game’s final few minutes.

Then, the “fighting” turned somewhat literal, as Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder took exception to Mike Conley breaking one of the often discussed “unwritten rules of the game.”

Although this scuffle had nothing on the Jose Alvarado and Thomas Bryant bout from earlier this week, it illustrated some vigor within the team amidst another sobering loss.

Dennis Schröder took exception to a late Mike Conley three, and we got a kerfuffle at the end of Nets-Wolves pic.twitter.com/iBwEoC8Yt5 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 25, 2024

While the actual fighting probably wasn’t what Kevin Ollie had in mind when he mentioned that he’d be looking to see an increase in effort-filled, hunter-esq play from the Nets in his tenure as coach, the aforementioned rebounding and hustle sequences check that box in the right way. This team is going down for sure, but they’re going down swinging.