For second straight game, Keon Johnson scores 26 points off bench as Long Island Nets win, 112-93

While the Brooklyn Nets struggle offensively, one of their two-ways continues to put up big numbers down on the farm. Keon Johnson, the Long Island Nets 21-year-old shooting guard, scored 26 points off the bench Saturday night as the Nets G Leaguers beat the Mexico City Capitanes, 112-93, before 4,466 fans at Nassau Coliseum.

It was Long Island’s second win over Mexico City in three days. Johnson, a 6’5” shooting guard, scored 52 points in the two games, coming off the bench in both. For the season, KJ is averaging 17.2 points on 48/39/78 shooting splits to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals. Johnson has played in three games for Brooklyn averaging 8.0 points. The Tennessee product has 80 games of NBA experience with the Portland TrailBlazers, Los Angles Clippers and Nets.

On Saturday night, Johnson shot 8-of-12, including 3-of-6 from deep while grabbing four rebounds and handing out six assists in 34 minutes. He also shot 4-of-4 from the line.

Noah Clowney also had a big game vs. the Capitanes who were without Kenneth Faried, the former Nets forward who had 20 points and 19 boards two nights ago. Clowney finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. Clowney, still only 19 years old, shot 4-of-13 overall, missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

Long Island guards Kyler Edwards and Terry Roberts tallied 15 points each in 40 and 29 minutes, respectively. Long Island is now 11-10 for the season. the unaffiliated Capitanes 10-8.

Long Island took charge in the first quarter, going on a 14-0 run in the opening six minutes. The Nets closed the period ahead by 12, 30-18. Long Island’s offensive momentum continued into the second quarter, outscoring Mexico City 26-23 in the period. The Nets went into halftime ahead by 15, 56-41.

One of the high points of the second quarter was this block by Clowney...

BIG STOP for Noah Clowney pic.twitter.com/jUJUtUuorK — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 24, 2024

The 6’10” big, taken at No. 21 with the first pick from the Kevin Durant trade, is now averaging 1.8 blocks a game in the G League along with 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Mexico City battled hard in the third quarter, outscoring the Nets 33-30 in the period. Despite the Capitanes’ efforts, it was not enough to take the lead overall. Long Island closed the quarter ahead by 12, 86-74, helped by Johnson’s 3-point shooting...

Top of the for 3️⃣ for Keon Johnson pic.twitter.com/FkAOJPlKUQ — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 24, 2024

The Nets carried their lead into the fourth quarter, outscoring the Capitanes 26-19. Long Island went on to defeat Mexico City by 19, 112-93. Jaylen Martin, the 6’6” wing signed as a two-way last week, was inactive for the second straight game.

Mexico City guard Iverson Molinar tallied a game-high 38 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes. Guard Ethan Thompson posted 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes.

Long Island will face Grand Rapids at home on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7:00 p.m. ET.