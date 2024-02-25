Brooklyn Nets lose prison-ball contest to Minnesota Timberwolves, 101-86

The Brooklyn Nets, like the Minnesota Timberwolves, lost their first game out of the All-Star break.

Minnesota’s loss to the Eastern Conference’s 3-seed left a bitter taste in their mouth because the Wolves will need every win they can get to hang out to the West’s No. 1 seed. For a franchise having one of their best seasons of all-time, the stakes have only increased.

Brooklyn’s loss to the Eastern Conference’s 12-seed, an ugly start to the Kevin Ollie era, left a bitter taste in their mouth because it was more of the same. We learned, if nothing else, that Ollie is no miracle worker, that the UConn legend won’t be turning a bad offensive roster into wine. For a franchise having a miserable season, the stakes are set at an unlikely Play-In Tournament berth, because every team needs a goal.

Yet, for all their differences, the Nets and Wolves engaged in a mutually putrid half of basketball to start Saturday night’s action at the Target Center. Likely Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was out with an ankle injury, but you wouldn’t know it watching Brooklyn’s offense.

The Nets shot 3-of-19 from three in the first half, and were led by some early mid-range buckets from Mikal Bridges, who had ten points by the break:

Early dose of middy Mikal pic.twitter.com/VLItOytmip — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 25, 2024

With three minutes left in the first quarter, the Nets led 22-12, showcasing the hunter mentality Ollie has preached in his short time leading the troops. The offense then collapsed, going the next five minutes without a made field goal to immediately surrender their lead to Minnesota, clearly playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Still, Brooklyn’s effort didn't wane, at least, and the visitors took a 45-42 lead into the break. Both offenses were abysmal beyond words, and the referees were in an unforgiving mood, guaranteeing serious cold stretches for both teams. The Nets, though, were able to gut their way to extra possessions, forcing turnovers and attacking the offensive glass.

But the game was a complete cluster[redacted]. Really, it looked like a bad conference tournament game given the intensity and lack of shot-making. Here’s the easiest look Brooklyn got all night...

Nic Claxton and Naz Reid go down in a scary collision...15 seconds later, Clax gets a wide open dunk off it. Nets-Wolves is a mess: pic.twitter.com/suVvwkAEoi — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 25, 2024

Ollie’s substitution-pattern added to the NCAA feel; he cycled through ten Nets in the first half — nobody playing above 17 minutes — in a desperate attempt to find some offensive juice. Some lineups played a few seconds together, others more, but none of them could score the ball.

“We just playing together, man. We still ain’t making shots, but we ain’t letting that deter our defense,” said Dorian Finney-Smith at half.

The second half was more of the same, with one major difference: Minnesota shot like an NBA team, and thus, maybe didn’t coast but certainly rolled to a victory.

Mikal Bridges shot 1-of-11 from three, though finished with a decent 15/6/8 line with no turnovers. Still, when the Nets needed a momentum-shifting make, he was nowhere to be found. Cam Thomas’ 18 points led the way, and while he got busy with some tough makes in the fourth quarter...

CT starting to cook pic.twitter.com/4ZPh0OXaO7 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 25, 2024

...7-of-19 shooting, including 0-of-5 from three, didn’t quite provide the boost Brooklyn needed. Neither did Cam Johnson shooting 2-of-9, including some crucial misses on big-time 3-pointers (in just 22 minutes off the bench). Neither did Ben Simmons, who scored four points on 2-of-6 shooting with an assist, before an early exit with ‘lower leg soreness.’

Dennis Schröder shot 4-of-14. Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe combined to control the glass and score 16 points, though 8-of-16 shooting from the center rotation is nothing to write home about.

Somehow, the Nets hung around until crunch

time, where Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards sealed the game for the Wolves, who would have been absolutely screwed if they were playing a real offense. Neither was terribly efficient, though Towns kept his frustrations in check to dish out a physical 28 points, and Edwards looked like a star down the stretch, which was good enough...

Anthony Edwards closes out the Nets with a gorgeous euro-step



"That's what I'm talking about" pic.twitter.com/nxWEECxola — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 25, 2024

“They was just making shots, and we wasn’t. It just comes down to that sometimes,” understated Ollie after the game.

Brooklyn finished with 14 more true-shooting attempts than Minnesota — 20 more field-goal attempts, but a dozen fewer free-throws. But the quantity over quality approach didn’t work for the black-and-white, who embodied every quality Ollie has begged for since he took the reigns.

They played hard. There were a couple of stagnant possessions, a couple of ill-advised shots, but Brooklyn shared the ball against the league’s top-ranked defense. The vast majority of their 35 3-point attempts were created out of drive-and-kick offense, aside from a few pull-ups from Bridges, who has made the second-most threes in the league over the past month.

The Nets just stink. And now, they’ve been outscored by 93 points over their last three losses, the worst stretch in franchise history.

Jacque Vaughn’s dismissal didn’t put any lipstick on this pig.

Final Score: Minnesota Timberwolves 101, Brooklyn Nets 86

Milestone Watch

Cheer up! We've got milestones!

Mikal Bridges recorded eight assists, a season-high, and a career-high as a Brooklyn Net.

Dorian Finney-Smith recorded nine boards, also a season-high.

It was truly a game of epic offensive futility. The Nets trailed 70-66 after three quarters, and those 136 combined points were the smallest three-quarter total of any Brooklyn game this season. The 42 points Minnesota had at half-time were the fewest an opponent had scored at home vs. Brooklyn this season.

Ben Simmons Injury Update

There is not much of one to give, frankly. Postgame, Kevin Ollie clarified that Simmons was experiencing lower leg soreness, and that the issue is indeed in his leg and not the knee. Simmons will not fly back to New York until the conclusion of the road trip for imaging, and his status going forward is unclear.

Another Kerfuffle

One day after the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets got into it over the specifics of late-game etiquette, the Wolves and Nets did the same.

Dennis Schröder firmly introduced two forearms to Mike Conley’s chest after the 17-year vet opted to shoot a meaningless 3-pointer instead of taking a shot-clock violation, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Nickeil Alexander-Walker debated whose hyphenated name was cooler under the basket:

Dennis Schröder took exception to a late Mike Conley three, and we got a kerfuffle at the end of Nets-Wolves pic.twitter.com/iBwEoC8Yt5 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 25, 2024

“I understand where Dennis is going, it’s late-game,” said Ollie. “You know, [Conley] is a veteran, so I know if he had to do it over again, he wouldn’t take that shot.”

Joe Tsai talks China and the NBA

Joe Tsai was in Macau, China, across the Pearl River from Hong Kong Friday and talked about how the NBA and China have recovered from the 2019 tweet from Daryl Morey, then Houston Rockets GM.

“I think the NBA is in a very good place with respect to its relationship with China,” Tsai, who is also the chairman of Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group, told Emily Tan of CNBC international at a sports business convention in Macau. “China is actually the NBA’s biggest fan base. So what happened before, I think it’s water under the bridge.”

The NBA would “love” to bring the games back to China and Macau, he added. “I think just having the fans have real, in-person sort of interaction with the stars. I think that’s going to be important.”

The Morey tweet endorsed greater freedom for Hong Kong at a time when coincidentally the Nets were playing the Lakers in the NBA China games. The games barely came off and China shut off NBA broadcasts for a time and Chinese advertisers pulled their ads. Tsai tried to explain the controversy in a Facebook post saying that the Morey was endorsing a “third rail” issue for China: separatism.

The NBA has used Tsai to work with Chinese authorities to renew ties. Tsai also played in a celebrity game at the Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit. He’s No. 19...

There’s no indication Tsai spoke to Tan about the negotiations between Tsai and members of the Koch family for a stake in BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Liberty as well as Barclays Center.

Next Up

The Brooklyn Nets continue their road trip with a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday night.