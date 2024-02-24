NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:00 PM ET

Brooklyn went into All-Star Weekend with a 50-point loss and then came out of it with a 28-point loss. The ship has been sinking for a quite a while now and a 21-34 record speaks for itself. Here’s the craziest part: they’re somehow only 2.5 games out of a play-in spot!

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (34-21) at Minnesota Timberwolves (39-17)

WHEN: 9:00 PM ET

From our Game Preview...

Injuries: Only Dariq Whitehead is out. Everybody else is good to go. The newest Net, Jaylen Martin, signed to a two-way Wednesday, will be with Long Island.

Rudy Gobert sprained an ankle in Friday’s loss to the Bucks and is day-to-day. Expect him to play. Guard Jaylen Clark is out indefinitely with an achilles issue.

The Game: Turning things around in Minny will not be easy. Although they are on the back end of a back-to-back and lost the front end Friday to Milwaukee, 112-107, they are tied for the second best record in the NBA, behind only the Celtics. They’ve won seven of their last 10 and have a budding star in Anthony Edwards.