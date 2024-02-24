Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview: Trying to end a death spiral

You know the proverb: out of the frying pan and into the fire. After losing their last two games to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors by an average of 39 points (their last seven losses have a margin of 21.1), they head into Minneapolis Target Center for a game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, currently leading the Western Conference with a 39-17 record.

The excuses have all reached expiration dates. The Nets are as healthy as they’ve been all season and they dumped their head coach. Nothing seems to work with the current roster and chances of making even the play-in seem slim. They’re currently 2 1⁄ 2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for 10th and the last play-in spot following the Hawks loss to the Raptors Friday night, but the Raptors are closing in. They are now only one game behind Brooklyn. A couple of more losses and the Nets record of making the post-season five straight years will end.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 9:00 p.m. ET. So it’s a late one on the East Coast.

Injuries

Only Dariq Whitehead is out. Everybody else is good to go. The newest Net, Jaylen Martin, signed to a two-way Wednesday, will be with Long Island.

Rudy Gobert sprained an ankle in Friday’s loss to the Bucks and is day-to-day. Expect him to play. Guard Jaylen Clark is out indefinitely with an achilles issue.

The game

The Nets lost a close one to the T’wolves in Brooklyn on January 25.

At this point, Brooklyn appears spent, losing by 28 to the Raptors two nights ago in Toronto following the All-Star Break and the dismissal of Jacque Vaughn. After losing to the Celtics by 50 just before the break, the two game total looks like this: Opponents 257, Brooklyn Nets 179. They haven’t broken 100 points since February 13 when they lost to the Celtics at home, 118-110.

The losses, the dismissal of the head coach and now reports that members of the controversial (and we’re being kind) Koch family are on the verge of buying a minority stake have left fans increasingly frustrated.

The Nets haven’t Felt this hopeless since the post KG & Paul Pierce trade Era.



The future looks horrible. From ownership to management. Coaches to players. Fans to ratings. The Nets are Cooked.



I hate to be negative, but I cant see a path where we turn this around anytime soon. — NetsFrequent (@NetsFrequent) February 23, 2024

Turning things around in Minny will not be easy. Although they are on the back end of a back-to-back and lost the front end Friday to Milwaukee, 112-107, they are tied for the second best record in the NBA, behind only the Celtics. They’ve won seven of their last 10 and have a budding star in Anthony Edwards.

Moreover, there is a new energy in Minneapolis as Mitchell Hansen wrote in our sister site, Canis Hoopus, this week:

Any fan who has walked in Target Center in Minneapolis to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves this season has noticed a different atmosphere than they might have experienced in years past. Not only has the product on the floor improved with the Wolves off to one of their best starts in franchise history while sitting atop the Western Conference, but there is a different energy and excitement inside the arena every single night. Timberwolves fans are showing up, and the energy they have brought into the arena on a nightly basis is making Target Center one of the best home-court advantages in the NBA. It is also something the organization is using to its full advantage to make sure this is a season to remember.

We have an increasingly vague recollection of what that can mean.

The Nets did the play the Timberwolves to basically a draw last month. losing in the last seconds, 96-94. Nic Claxton, going up against Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Midwest’s Twin Towers, had himself a good game, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. And that was without Day’Ron Sharpe and Ben Simmons.

“I think I’m a great big man,” Claxton said when asked about going up against great 5s like Gobert and Towns. “Anytime I have a matchup like that against one of the ‘top centers in the league’ I always take it personal to go out there and just be the best version of myself.”

Saturday night, he’ll have healthy 6’10” help in Simmons and Sharpe but Simmons needs to be better than he was vs. the Raptors, finishing with two points, four assists and four rebounds. The Nets interim head coach, Kevin Ollie, seems to be struggling with getting an offense, fitting non-shooters with shooters. Oh yeah, the defense has been an issue too, giving up 46 fast break points to the Raptors. That is an extraordinary number.

The T’Wolves did stumble Friday falling behind by 17 in the third quarter before making a show of it late when Anthony Edwards hit three 3-pointers in the last two minutes.

Player to watch: Anthony Edwards

The comparisons to Dwyane Wade keep coming up. Erik Spolestra who knows something about Wade’s genius and Carmelo Anthony have both made the comparison and even Wade has given credibility to the claims by praising Edwards game. Hell, Stephen A. Smith went even farther yesterday, comparing him to Michael Jordan!

The 22-year-old is currently averaging 26.3 points a game on 47/38/84 shooting splits to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals. His game is electric and personally, he is charismatic, giving him all the superstar credentials to ultimately become, in the words of his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, “the face of the NBA.”

Indeed, he is getting superstar attention, as shown in his recent interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN.

At this point, Edwards has to be in the conversation for the MVP, particularly if his team gets the No. 1 seed out west. And yes, he has said he’s playing better than two of his MVP competitors, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. No surprise there.

He’ll be up against his Team USA teammate Mikal Bridges Saturday night. Bridges is likely to get the job of holding him to a reasonable point total. As the Nets wing knows from his experience playing next to him in Manila last summer, that won’t be an easy task.

From the Vault

Karl-Anthony Towns is the Timberwolves steadying influence if Edwards is their superstar. KAT grew up in Central Jersey (which is a place, by the way) and played high school ball at St. Joseph’s in Metuchen. Here’s flashback of the big guy developing his game back then.

It wasn’t just his jump shot or his shot-blocking. It was his maturity that stood out, even back then.