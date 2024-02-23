3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets dormant loss vs Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets are back for better or worse. Yesterday’s game heavily implied the latter.

Re-starting their season in a multitude of ways last night, the Nets ventured up to the Great White North for a sour maple massacre. Unable to crack triple digits, the Nets fell easily to the Toronto Raptors by a 121-93 score.

Their competition from Late Cretaceous epoch looked like anything but prehistoric, utilizing the 3-point arc early and often. Brooklyn on the other hand looked sloppier and softer than a human child eating an ice cream cone in July. The turnovers stacked up by the many, the transition defense never arrived, and the bench, a frequent silver lining for Brooklyn in losses this year, laid bricks from end to end.

For any fans missing the team during its sabbatical, this was a quick reminder of why you were likely glad to have a break from watching them last Wednesday. Here’s what else we learned.

Rough Start for Kevin Ollie

While 19 turnovers at one end and incoherent defense at the other are never a joyous pairing to watch on a basketball court, they’re both somewhat understandable given the circumstances recently thrust upon these Nets. Even if he’s been on their bench all year, the Nets are still moving to the beat of a new drum with a new coach.

But even if you count out those elements of the game that be attributed to a lack of rhythm, Kevin Ollie still left a lot to be desired in his first game calling the shots.

First and foremost, the fact that all of Ben Simmons’ minutes came with either Nic Claxton or Day’Ron Sharpe on the floor is an inexcusable mistake. You only get an effective Ben Simmons when you surround him with shooters, so Ollie’s rotations essentially put him in handcuffs. It’s no wonder he finished with a 2/4/4 game and the Nets posted their second-lowest offensive rating for a game all season.

On the topic of non-shooters, Ollie also opted to keep Dennis Smith Jr. in the rotation at the expense of Jalen Wilson. In limited burn, Wilson’s already proven himself a capable marksman, flashing a quick trigger and shooting 11-22 from deep so far this year.

As for Smith Jr., despite his shooting limitations, he resembled Brooklyn’s best interior passer and gave them a strong point-of-attack defense earlier this season. With Spencer Dinwiddie playing (but not really) the first half of the season, his firm place in the rotation was understandable.

But now with Dennis Schröder aboard, it’s not. While Schröder is no defensive superstar, the distance between him and Smith Jr. on that side of the ball is far shorter than the distance between them on the offensive side. Schröder threatens from deep, drives, and passes well in half-court settings.

The Smith Jr. minutes and Simmons’ supporting cast are both issues that reflect a lack of understanding regarding your personnel. With Ollie knowing all these guys since the summer, there’s really no excuse for that, hence why I’m critical here in his first game. Don’t stamp him as a bad coach already, but it’s fair to call last night a rocky start.

It All Comes Back to Shooting

Trying to put the ball through the hoop is the first thing any kid does when they walk out onto a court. At the end of the day, that’s the name of the game for all teams, but for the Nets, it’s oftentimes the difference between an actual contest and an utter blowout.

Aside from the offensive benefits hitting shots does for you (channeling my inner Greg Popovich here), putting the ball through the net also limits opportunities for opposing teams to get out on the break, which was one of Brooklyn’s many achilles heels last night after surrendering a whopping 46 transition points. (How big of a deal is that?. The “Born to Run” Jason Kidd-led Nets of NBA Finals glory averaged 19. So it’s lot.)

Brooklyn missed shots, the Raptors dominated on the glass, got out in transition, and got easy buckets, which then made it almost impossible for the Nets to generate their own transition opportunities. It’s a domino effect. Bing. Bang. Boom. Congrats, you’ve lost to another Eastern Conference basement-dwelling team by a landslide.

We saw this especially unfold during the fourth quarter when Toronto outscored Brooklyn by 17 points. Whether it’s from bad spacing with the Claxton/Simmons duo or simply wing players missing good looks, if the Nets are clanking ‘em early on, there’s a good chance they end up losing by a mile.

Mikal (Trying to) Back Up his Words

The often mild-mannered or “good vibes” Mikal Bridges sounded more like the guy the Nets traded him for over the All-Star break. Their smiley swingman was anything but, speaking bluntly about the state of this down spiraling team both before and after the Jacque Vaughn dismissal.

Mikal Bridges on what needs to change for the #Nets going forward under Kevin Ollie.



“Just all got to be together on a string” and do the details without thinking so much. Being more accountable, starting with his own body language. pic.twitter.com/njS1q7L0R1 — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) February 21, 2024

For what it’s worth, which I’ll be honest isn’t much after losing by 25+ again, Mikal proved he’s not all talk. Brooklyn Bridges came out of the gates firing. In his first quarter and a half of play, he tallied 15 points while shooting 3-of-5 from deep.

The pull-up three, an important weapon of his during his honeymoon run last year, was well on display. In his past 15 games, Bridges is 59-of-138 (42.8%) from downtown. With those made triples, he trails only the greatest shooter of all-time in Steph Curry who’s 85-of-178 (47.8%.)

Mikal Bridges shooting pull-up threes >> pic.twitter.com/sTrpYMsYgr — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 23, 2024

While Bridges’ final stat line of 21 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal, won’t jump off the page at you, the start illustrated his will to right the team’s many wrongs leading into the All-Star break, most of which were not even his fault.

This final stretch for the 21-34 Nets will be whatever they make of it. It’s clear Bridges wants it to be something worth watching. Yes, we’re celebrating a professional basketball player wanting to play basketball right now, but frankly, the bar’s pretty low for things to be positive about right now.