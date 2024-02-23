Brooklyn Nets two-way Keon Johnson leads Long Island to 122-105 win over Mexico City Capitanes

Jalen Wilson was with Brooklyn in Toronto and newly signed two-way Jaylen Martin didn’t play but the Long Island Nets defeated the Mexico City Capitanes, 122-115, behind two-way Keon Johnson’s 26 points, on Thursday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Kennedy Chandler, Long Island’s point guard, wound with 22 points, seven assists and three steals while the Nets 2023 Draft pick, Noah Clowney had four blocks, seven rebounds and nine points going up against former Brooklyn Net Kenneth Faried

Noah Clowney said welcome to the BLOCK party

Faried, now 34, finished with 20 points and 19 boards for the unaffiliated Capitaines.

Despite the disparity in scoring between the current and former Nets bigs, Clowney led Long Island in +/- with 12 and our Lucas Kaplan posted a quick analysis of his game on TikTok...

Since Nets fans need something to smile about, I made a quick video on Noah Clowney's development after another strong G League performance last night.





Overall, six Nets scored in double figures in the win, including Brooklyn two-way guard G League veteran forward Kaiser Gates who recorded a regular-season high 19 points in addition to five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes. Another vet, Nets guard Kyler Edwards added 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes. Forward Davion Warren tallied 12 points, three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes while wing Jordan Hall posted 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes.

For the 21-year-old Johnson, it was another plus game off the Nets bench. The 6’5” guard shot 9-of-12 for the night, including 5-of-7 from deep. He also had five assists and four rebounds for Long Island...

Johnson is now averaging 16.9 points a game mostly as Long Island’s sixth man, recording 51/39/77 shooting splits. Taken at No. 21 in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Tennessee product has played 80 games in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trailblazers and Brooklyn, averaging 8.0 points this season in three games.

Long Island’s offense found its groove early in the first quarter, shooting 52.2%from the field and 61.5% from distance. The Nets closed the period ahead by seven, 37-30 and continued to push the pace in the second quarter, outscoring the Capitanes 31-28. Long Island held its lead and closed the first half ahead by 10, 68-58. Gates, a 6’7” wing who’s played with the G League affiliates of the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans, led Long Island with 17 first half points.

Mexico City tried to shrink the gap in the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run in the first two minutes. Despite outscoring Long Island 27-25 in the period, the Capitanes could never take the lead overall. The Nets went into the final quarter ahead by eight, 93-85. Long Island maintained its lead in the fourth quarter behind Johnson’s 10 points. The Nets went on to defeat the Capitanes by seven, 122-115.

Capitanes guard Ethan Thompson posted a game-high 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Long Island will face Mexico City again at home on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5:00 p.m. ET. No word yet on whether Martin, the 20-year-old shooting guard signed to a two-year, two-way contract three days ago will make his Long Island debut that night. He previously averaged 15.0 points and four rebounds as a two-way for the Westchester Knicks this season.