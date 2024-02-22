NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:00 PM ET

The Brooklyn Nets are back and looking to erase the first half of the season out of their minds, specifically a franchise-altering defeat they suffered right before the break. Oh yeah, and there’s a new interim head coach at the helm. Let’s see if that changes anything.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (21-33) at Toronto Raptors (19-36)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our Game Preview...

Injuries: Only Dariq Whitehead is out. Everybody else is good to go. The newest Net, Jaylen Martin, signed to a two-way Wednesday, will be with Long Island.

All clear for the Raps.

The Game: For the rest of the Nets that remain, the final 28 games will be a test of their togetherness, continuity, and professionalism. When someone gets fired because you couldn’t succeed and deliver results, it forces you to take a look in the mirror and wonder where things went wrong. A loss like the ones the Nets took in Boston is disgraceful and something that should never happen for a professional team. If they want to salvage this season and not fall further behind their peers in New York City sports, they need to get their act together immediately.