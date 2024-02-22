NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:00 PM ET

The Brooklyn Nets are back and looking to erase the first half of the season out of their minds, specifically a franchise-altering defeat they suffered right before the break. Oh yeah, and there’s a new interim head coach at the helm. Let’s see if that changes anything.
WHO: Brooklyn Nets (21-33) at Toronto Raptors (19-36)
WHEN: 7:00 PM ET
WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)
***
Injuries: Only Dariq Whitehead is out. Everybody else is good to go. The newest Net, Jaylen Martin, signed to a two-way Wednesday, will be with Long Island.
All clear for the Raps.
The Game: For the rest of the Nets that remain, the final 28 games will be a test of their togetherness, continuity, and professionalism. When someone gets fired because you couldn’t succeed and deliver results, it forces you to take a look in the mirror and wonder where things went wrong. A loss like the ones the Nets took in Boston is disgraceful and something that should never happen for a professional team. If they want to salvage this season and not fall further behind their peers in New York City sports, they need to get their act together immediately.
For more on the Raptors, check out RaptorsHQ.
Loading comments...