Members of Koch family in talks to buy 10% stake in Brooklyn Nets

Members of the billionaire Koch family are in talks to acquire a stake in the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets, according to reports from both Bloomberg News and Sportico.

Sportico reports that Julia Koch, the widow of David Koch, one of the mega billionaire Koch brothers, is interested in buying a 10% stake in the team and apparently BSE Global, the Tsai holding company that controls the Nets, New York Liberty and Barclays Center.

Acording to various reports, David Koch Jr, son of Julia and David Koch, would be the primary family member to be involved with the Nets. Koch Jr is in his late 20’s.

Julia Koch is the second richest woman in the world, according to Bloomberg, with an estimated net worth of $69 billion. A New York resident, she has three children from her marriage to David Koch who died in 2019: David Jr., Mary Julia, and John.

Bloomberg News first reported the talks Thursday morning, quoting “people with knowledge of the matter” saying members of the Koch family, not further described, were talking to the Tsais. However, it wasn’t until Sportico published its report later Thursday that the details on which family members were interested — and the size of the stake — emerged.

Specifically, Sportico’s Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams reported:

Koch, who was married to late billionaire David Koch, is looking to invest alongside her three children, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the matter is private. Koch Industries is not involved, according to one of the people, and Joe and Clara Tsai will retain control of the team. A representative for BSE Global declined to comment. An attempt to reach Koch, who lives in New York, wasn’t immediately successful.

Just yesterday, Sportico pegged the value of the Nets at $3.98 billion. That valuation included both the NBA team and the arena but not the Liberty whose value is now likely near $200 million.

.Tsai has been interested in selling off a piece of the Nets for a while, according to reports. The NBA in fact recently changed its by-laws to permit a wider spectrum of investors, including sovereign wealth funds, funds controlled by nation states, among others. In addition, Julia’s children, specifically David Jr., have also been interested in acquiring a stake in an NBA team for more than a year.

The steep rise in NBA valuations, which are likely to move even higher with the upcoming sales of TV rights, has made NBA teams attractive investments. In recent months, the Wizards ownership sold a minority stake in their holding company to Qatari interests and Mark Cuban sold a majority stake in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families who are heavily invested in casinos and hotels around the world.

The negotiations between the Tsais and Kochs are ongoing and apparently involve the Koch (pronounced “Coke”) family investment vehicle, 1888 Management and Blue Pool Capital, the Tsai family vehicle, which owns BSE Global.

Bloomberg added there’s no assurance a deal will be reached, per sources.

The Koch family fortune is derived from Koch Industries, the second largest privately owned company in the US with assets valued at more than $115 billion. Its patriarch is 88-year-old Charles Koch who ran the company with his late brother. Julia Koch, through the Julia Koch Family Foundation, has become a prominent philanthropist. Specifically, she is involved with several New York charities including Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, giving each millions of dollars. The Tsais are also big benefactors of Lincoln Center. Clara Wu Tsai is on the board of Lincoln Center.

Since 1980, the family and its network of donors have been the single largest contributors to conservative causes with estimates of their giving reaching well beyond $100 million, giving them extraordinary political power in the Republican party. Most recently, the network has been financing opposition to climate control policies. The family fortune is tied in large measure to the oil and gas industries. It has also played a role in financing anti-abortion efforts.

Julia Koch is on the board of Koch Industries but has retained a low profile.

Representatives for BSE Global didn’t respond to Bloomberg or Sportico requests for comment.

This story will be updated.