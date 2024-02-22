Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors preview: Back from the All Star break

Oh boy. When we last saw the Brooklyn Nets, they decided to no call no show their last game before the All Star break and lost by 50 points to the Boston Celtics. That loss had franchise altering ramifications, which we’ll get to in a few.

The opponent tonight is looking to get back on the good foot as well. The Toronto Raptors welcomed Pascal Siakam back to Toronto, but they couldn’t hand him a defeat as the Indiana Pacers held on to win by two points.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:00 PM.

Injuries

Only Dariq Whitehead is out. Everybody else is good to go. The newest Net, Jaylen Martin, signed to a two-way Wednesday, will be with Long Island.

All clear for the Raps.

The game

Brooklyn won the first meeting.

The Nets’ no call, no show last week cost Jacque Vaughn his job. The day after the All Star break, the team announced that JV was fired and Kevin Ollie will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season. At practice on Tuesday, the new man in charge spoke with the media and said something really interesting:

Whew, from Kevin Ollie himself:



"It's not all on JV. We all have a part in this. And I know he took a lot of bullets up here for a lot of people, and the respect I have for him is always overflowing, but it definitely has an effect with the players. At the end of the day,… https://t.co/W0Y9VBOVdO — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 21, 2024

For the rest of the Nets that remain, the final 28 games will be a test of their togetherness, continuity, and professionalism. When someone gets fired because you couldn’t succeed and deliver results, it forces you to take a look in the mirror and wonder where things went wrong. A loss like the ones the Nets took in Boston is disgraceful and something that should never happen for a professional team. If they want to salvage this season and not fall further behind their peers in New York City sports, they need to get their act together immediately.

That starts with Ben Simmons. Simmons got a little extra time to rest during the break and Brooklyn will need him to be on go as soon as the ball tips off. We’ll see how the half court offense looks under Kevin Ollie, but what Brooklyn will need to do is ensure they get easy baskets out in transition. When they’re able to run and keep the ball moving, good things happen. One question the Nets have to answer as we head into the offseason is if the pairing of Simmons and Nic Claxton can work. It’s been a rocky road, but the Nets have to ride it out as best as they can.

A change of scenery can be just what the doctor ordered. When you’ve been in one location for a while, things can stagnate. For RJ Barrett, coming to the Raptors from the Knicks has unlocked something new in his game. In 19 games with the Raps, Barrett is averaging around 21/7/4 on .549/.366/.639 shooting splits. He and Immanuel Quickley have been excellent as Raptors and plan to be integral to what Toronto hopes to accomplish in the future.

Player to watch: Scottie Barnes

I don’t know how to phrase this properly, so bear with me. It feels as if the energy surrounding the Raptors over the past three years has been... off. This recent quote didn’t help matters

Rajakovic said he and the coaches met with Barnes this morning and, among other topics, talked about channeling emotions the right way during games.



Scottie, asked about the meeting: "No, we didn't have no conversation about that." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 13, 2024

Either way, Barnes hopes to get the Raps back into the play-in chase. He made his first All Star game, and it was a well deserved honor for the third year guard/forward. Barnes is averaging around 20/8/6 a night and is one of the league leaders in minutes per game. Barnes is getting better by the season, and that growth will determine a lot about where the Raptors can go in a crowded Eastern Conference.

When someone gets fired, we go to the lead option on offense. When the Nets returned to practice following the break, everybody went to Mikal Bridges for the answers. Bridges also has been getting yelled at for the past week for appearing on a podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Now that the games are back and the team is in dire straits, the Nets will need Bridges to have the best stretch of his career. Like every other Net, Bridges was non-existent last week and should have all the energy in the world to erase that embarrassing defeat. Look for him to be aggressive early to start this one.

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas is a happy camper. CT, who had an up-and-down relationship with Vaughn, was all smiles yesterday. While saying all the right things about JV, he also noted that when he first heard the news, he thought it was a prank, as in too good to be true.

With a new head coach and basically the entire roster healthy, it’ll be interesting to see who starts, particularly in the backcourt with Thomas, newly acquired Dennis Schroder and Ben Simmons will be looking for minutes. We’ll have to wait till just before game time to see what Ollie decides.

From the Vault

Frankie Beverly announced that his upcoming tour will be his last. To honor Maze’s 50+years in the game, let’s pull up an all time jam.

More reading: Raptors HQ, SB Nation NBA, Raptors Republic