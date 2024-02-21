The Coaching Chronicles: How Brooklyn Nets must break the spell

The Nets once plastered a giant billboard outside of Madison Square Garden that read “Blueprint for Greatness.” Looking back more than a decade later, “Blueprint for Dysfunction” sounds more appropriate.

The Nets fired head coach Jacque Vaughn this past weekend, marking the sixth coach the Nets have fired since moving to Brooklyn in 2012 — five of whom were fired mid-season.

The first era was run by owner Mikhail Prokhorov, his No. 2, Dmitry Razumov and GM Billy King. Now, it’s owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks. Blame can be allotted in a lot of directions, in differing portions. For his part, Marks has preached since Day One how a healthy culture starts with those who make it up. That said, it becomes more confusing as they continue to hire — then fire -- coaches in a search for stability, continuity, and ultimately a level of consistency. You know, culture.

Here’s fun fact: Lawrence Frank was the last coach to make it five seasons as Nets coach!

So, let’s rewind things to the final days in New Jersey. Excitement filled the air even despite a historically bad 12-70 season, there was a new owner, the richest owner in professional sports. Fans were excited to start fresh, nab a top pick, then later build around Deron Williams, and eventually settle into their new home where they’d hope to rid that little brother stigma.

Now, it’s 2024 and they’ve won two playoff series. They’re 21-33 as they prepare for the second “half” — actually the final third — of the season. Fans — even players — have seemingly grown frustrated with the current state of things. They have a ton of picks from other teams… but they don’t have their own. And as we continue to keep our eyes on the offseason, they’ll once again have to hire a head coach before they do anything else. They may not have a pick in the 2024 Draft nor a lot of money to spend in free agency, but you have to think they’ll want a head guy in place by June.

Whoever he is, he will be their seventh head coach in 12 years, interim or permanent. After that, they’ll have to make the right moves to ensure that the team is headed in the right direction.

Is there any reason to feel confident that they’ll bring in the right guy? Let’s take a look at the track record since they moved to Brooklyn.

Avery Johnson (2010-12): 60-116 / Prokhorov-King Era

Johnson was hired amid the bridge years connecting the Jersey rebuild days to the beginning of the Brooklyn era. His teams stunk in New Jersey, but he had leeway because Brooklyn provided some solace that better days were en route. A big rollout came — Brooklyn’s star-studded backcourt was introduced to the public at a Brooklyn Borough Hall event. The logo, colors, merchandise were all “cool.” Barclays Center was fresh, accessible, and even affordable.

He didn’t even make it to January. The Nets decided to part ways to Johnson after a disappointing 14-14 start, not to mention his reported failure to “reach Deron Williams.” How abrupt was it? When Johnson was summoned to King’s office, he thought they were going to discuss power forward candidates. P.J. Carlesimo, his top assistant, took over as interim and won 35 of 54 games the rest of the way. At that point, his .648 winning percentage was the highest ever. The day after the season ended, he was relieved of his duties.

Jason Kidd (2013-14): 44-38 / Prokhorov-King Era

Here’s how it started: “He has the fire in the belly we need and has achieved as a player everything the Brooklyn Nets are striving to achieve,” Prokhorov said after signing Kidd to a four-year, $10.5 million deal on June 12, 2013. “We believe he will lead us there.”

Here’s how it ended: “Don’t let the door hit you where the good Lord split you,” Prokhorov said in his press conference after Kidd bolted for Milwaukee.

Oh well.

It was a huge punch in the gut for Nets fans, particularly those who followed the team and Kidd from Jersey and saw Kidd their franchise savior. If he did it as a player, he could do as a coach. Sure, they won a playoff series under him, but it was another underwhelming situation that ended in catastrophe; not only losing another head coach, but also fracturing relations with one of the greatest players to ever wear a Nets jersey. Ultimately it was power he sought that led to this, attempting to dismiss GM Billy King in his own effort to become president of basketball operations. Nope. Footnote: King didn’t want Kidd to begin with. He preferred Brian Shaw.

Lionel Hollins (2014-16): 48-71 / Prokhorov-King Era

This is a part of Nets history that most would like to forget. The team squeaked into the postseason his first season despite a 38-44 record, then lost in the first round. The Nets were stuck in limbo and Hollins was sort of the fall guy coaching a very bad basketball team. Don’t get me wrong — he didn’t help matters. But it wasn’t all his fault. The Nets often referred to his seasons as “bridge seasons” to regroup and recalibrate after major failures in the first five years. And don’t forget, by time Hollins was gone — Prokhorov’s five-year championship plan had expired.

There was a glimmer of hope for Nets fans, however. The same day Hollins was fired, the team announced it had “reassigned” GM Billy King.

NetsDaily wrote at the time of his firing... another mid-season affair:

Multiple sources noted that while Russian ownership was willing to accept some blame and thus forgive King for the failed trades and other moves that left the team bereft of draft picks, they were increasingly upset with his hiring of Hollins. In fact, Hollins was hired so quickly after Jason Kidd’s move to Milwaukee that neither Mikhail Prokhorov nor Dmitry Razumov had met Hollins prior to his hiring. (Emphasis added.)

Hollins’ top assistant and former head coach Paul Westphal who had been the top guy with Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics, and Sacramento Kings, declined the opportunity to take over and the interim job fell to Tony Brown. King was, um, reassigned as well.

Moving on…

Kenny Atkinson (2016-2020): 118-190 / Prokhorov-Tsai-Marks Era

Kenny Atkinson has to be somewhere in Golden State licking his chops. No, not over Jacque Vaughn’s firing, but more so how things have unfolded since the two sides “mutually” parted ways in March 2020.

Atkinson took over a horrid Nets roster and frankly, made them look better than they were. They went from a 20-win team with zero picks to a 42-win team that improbably was the sixth seed in the post-season and even won a playoff game. Atkinson was Marks’ first coaching hire, helping establish the blue-collar culture he so often spoke about. At that time, there was little to lose. They had no other choice but to try and win games while rebuilding. So, it was all essentially house money. Atkinson was seen as a great development coach and he was, but...

Then came the superstars: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Deandre Jordan. It’s a relatively simple story — KD was out for the year and the Nets were a mediocre basketball team. These veteran superstars simply couldn’t wrap their head around Atkinson’s hands-on style. At one point, Atkinson put tape on the court to help with certain drills and certain players were baffled that THIS was something occurring in an NBA practice. It worked for the Jarrett Allen’s, Caris LeVert’s, Joe Harris’ and Spencer Dinwiddie’s of the world. But not veteran superstars. Not in the new era of the Brooklyn Nets.

Atkinson was the first one in the gym and his motor was constantly running. He wasn’t perfect, but a culture was established and the team was getting good… and fun. But by time 2020 had come, Kenny had seemingly overstayed his welcome before KD could even step on the floor. These superstars simply didn’t have respect for him because they felt it was like playing for a high school coach, not to mention someone who never played an NBA game in his life. As was noted at the time, the agreement may have been mutual but if Kevin Durant wanted him to stay, he would have stayed.

Jacque Vaughn who Marks had suggested to Atkinson as an assistant took over. Then, COVID and the bubble ensued. The Nets made the playoffs but got swept by the Raptors.

And that was that.

Steve Nash (2020-22): 94-67 | Tsai-Marks Era

The Nets had just about three or four years to win it all — or at least come close enough to keep this thing going. So, instead of hiring a veteran head coach, they went with a guy who had never coached a single game in his life. Not as an assistant, not as a head coach. Nash’s relationships certainly helped, specifically with Sean Marks, but he was the total opposite of Kenny Atkinson. He’s a Hall-of-Fame point guard who was totally hands-off. He wasn’t there to really coach, he was there to simply be there, or at least some of his charges thought so.

KD and Kyrie often get the brunt of the blame on this hiring, but Nash was Marks’ guy from the start. At the time of the hiring, one source told me that Marks had a beaming smile as he presented his ideal candidate to lead the most important era in Nets history. No objections. One playoff series win.

How it all went down wasn’t pretty either. Marks could’ve fired Nash in the off-season, as KD suggested in a meeting with Joe Tsai, and started fresh, implemented a system, maybe find a voice players would respect. Instead the organization waited too long. The next season started 2-5 and two weeks into the season the Nets fired him. Enter JV for his second interim gig.

Don’t get it mistaken though — the team looked good on paper, but he had to constantly deal with Kyrie Irving’s absence and headaches ... an all-encompassing word to cover a multitude of sins. James Harden famously quit on the team and got traded.

Jacque Vaughn (2022-24): 71-68 / Tsai-Marks Era

Vaughn was one of few remaining staffers from the Atkinson days. He was the lead assistant through and through, and players respected him… as an assistant coach. He stepped in and took over for Nash just seven games into the 2022-23 season. No Kyrie Irving (suspended). Just KD and the kids. Kyrie returned, KD went down, but still they rallied and won 18 of 20 games, owned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and looked like legitimate contenders.

Then, it all went downhill at the deadline. Brooklyn refused to extend Irving to a max contract, tired of his lack of availability and other things. Durant didn’t like the lineup without Irving so within a three-day period before the deadline, both were traded and just like that, Vaughn had to pivot and lead a young group looking to compete. Deja vu all over again.

They got swept in the first round of the playoffs in 2022-23, just as they had in 2021-22 with KD and Kyrie. Then, this season, he simply lost the locker room with players increasingly frustrated by his inability to adjust in-game. Some blamed him for resting players during a winnable home game against Milwaukee, in front of the largest basketball crowd at Barclays ever. But why would a coach, with something to prove, ever want to tank a game?

That wasn’t his fault. But he consistently failed to make the right decisions, oftentimes the simple ones like using a timeout late in games or challenging a bad call. Rotations were an issue and his reluctance to give Cam Thomas the green light infuriated the fanbase (or at least some of it).

Then came the Boston Massacre, a 136-86 loss that was the second worst in team history, the worst in the Brooklyn era. It might have been even worse if the Celtics hadn’t held the ball the last two possessions. Mikal Bridges blasted the effort, the lack of adjustments all season long, saying it was time for the organization to “fix it.”

All in all, is he to blame? Sort of. But this was one giant mess waiting to happen. And not for nothing, but everyone loved him when KD and the kids were playing. Unlike the cool Steve Nash, JV showed some fire! That flame went out really quickly when the losing started going from a 13-10 start to the current 21-33 and yes, Vaughn’s weaknesses were exposed.

Final Note

Kevin Ollie takes over as interim head coach, the third in the Brooklyn Era, joining the likes of P.J. Carlesimo, Tony Brown, and Vaughn. Only one ended up getting the permanent job. He’ll have a shot to convince management and ownership that he’s capable, but they’re fully prepared to do a “robust” search this summer. That’s the way it should be.

The real question as we get back into the games and look for answers — how long is Sean Marks’ leash? He took over a very difficult situation, but it’s been eight years. One playoff series win. He’s moving onto his fourth full-time coach.

He has plenty to work with this summer and there’s NO reason to believe that his job is in question. Joe Tsai is giving him the job of finding a new coach — no bigger decision for an organization trying to right the ship.

Despite the doom and gloom feelings, there have been good moments in Brooklyn. But what’s unfolded these past 12 years has been underwhelming and frankly dysfunctional — the exact opposite of what New Jersey Nets fans hoped for when they moved to Kings County and what Brooklynites wanted from their new darlings.

No matter who’s calling the shots this summer, they desperately need to break this spell and pick the right coach.