3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets All-Star Break fiasco

After witnessing a historically bad loss that topped off a soul-sucking two months of play, Brooklyn Nets fans likely looked forward to the All-Star break as an opportunity to bury their heads in the sand for a few days and forget about their tangled knot of a basketball team.

Naturally, Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski arrived only a few days into it, beach shovels in hand, ready to dig them out and make them face the reality in front of them once more.

Monday morning, Brooklyn announced the dismissal of head coach Jacque Vaughn. Although a 50-point loss and 8-23 record since December 15th might resemble sufficient evidence for a firing, the move still came with some shock force.

Hours later, the Nets named Kevin Ollie as his interim replacement. Both Marks, Ollie, and Mikal Bridges spoke with the media Tuesday evening to thank Vaughn for his services and speak on the team’s new trajectory. Here’s everything we learned from that and the events surrounding it.

This Team is Not as Patient as You Thought

For better or worse, everything the Brooklyn Nets have done this year has been centered around patience. Keeping their rookies on the G-League shelf, trading role players for other role players at the deadline, stockpiling picks, and working to stay below the luxury tax — moves that all illustrate a focus on the future at the expense of the present.

That’s not the most exciting strategy for a professional sports team. Frankly, it’s about as fun as waiting for your train in a packed subway terminal. But at the same time, it’s a safe move. If we’re being honest with ourselves, the franchise’s habit of hitting the self-destruct button makes “caution” an understandable principle to uphold.

Regardless, one can be forgiven for thinking the Nets had no intentions to do anything this year. All the evidence brought before us suggested they were fine being “just alright” this year. That was, until Monday morning.

While moving on from Vaughn may have been the right decision, the Nets likely could have done so this summer without losing much. All they’re getting from this decision is a tryout period for Kevin Ollie and perhaps a better shot at a Play-In berth.

Regardless, Brooklyn chose to try and fix an issue now. Not this summer. Not when things ease up on the books. Not when the next star asks out. They chose now for the first time all year on Monday. It may be too late to wield any real significant results, but the Nets haven’t totally dismissed this season as something worth saving.

Effort will be a Focal Point Going Forward

Sean Marks put on a Nic Claxton-like performance when speaking with the media on Tuesday. For the most part, he deflected any questions thrown his way regarding why the Nets moved on from their third coach in the last seven years.

When asked, Marks downplayed the idea that the Boston game played a significant factor in Vaughn’s dismissal. He even took some blame as the roster contractor himself. However, the one concept he did speak somewhat openly about was effort, or the lack thereof so far this season.

“That’s what I would hope to see over these next 28 games, and that’s probably, to be quite frank, some things I haven’t seen,” said Marks. “The level of effort and the level of compete has not always been there.”

“We’re not going to be the most talented team in the league,” he added. “I’m not an idiot. I totally understand that. But at the same time, this is a talented group of young men out there and I think there’s plays and my expectations and I think their expectations should be to hold each other accountable to do the little things, the effort plays … the loose balls, the contested shots and so forth, diving on the floor.

The Nets currently rank sixth worst in the league in deflections per game. They rank seventh worst in loose balls recovered and dead last in charges drawn. It wasn’t a coincidence that Ollie spoke frequently about effort as well.

Kevin Ollie said he has a list of 17 "EGBs" (energy-generating behaviors) that were gone over “extensively” today:



“I want hunters. If you hunt, you're gonna play. If you don’t hunt, you're not gonna play.” pic.twitter.com/tqgtBzPDjD — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 21, 2024

“I want hunters,” Ollie said after dropping a unique new acronym. “If you hunt, you’re gonna play. If you don’t hunt, you’re not gonna play.”

With one guy out the door more or less because his team was lacking hustle and the new guy coming in and making it the focus of his campaign, the organization from top to bottom seems concentrated on getting back that “Brooklyn grit.” Hard hats and steel-toe boots anyone?

Bridges...and Marks Not Running From the Grind

This will come as either a delight or bitter truth depending on which side you support in the ever-toxic civil war ravaging Nets Twitter.

Before getting into Bridges’ comments on his future with the Nets, a few words on his appearance on The Roommates pod with college friends and current New York Knicks Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson which aired a few days before Vaughn’s firing.

To quote Stephen A. Smith, this was the biggest non-story I’ve ever heard. When commenting on the Barclays Center crowd, Bridges was just being honest. His words had nothing to do with the vigor, pride, or passion Nets fans have. They had everything to do with the fact that the Nets offer the cheapest ticket to watch basketball in New York City — where the Knicks got a 70-year head start in building up a fanbase.

The reason they flooded the Barclays Center this year isn’t rocket science. It’s probably exactly what happened with the New York Mets during their first few years in New York, but YankeesMuse or YankeesMemes Twitter accounts didn’t exist back then to make it a bigger deal than it really is.

It’s more than understandable for Brooklyn’s fanbase to be a bit defensive right now, but let’s cool the jets. Take your shots at the guys who are responsible for ending Brooklyn’s reign over the Knicks, not a guy who got unwillingly shipped here, and suits up for every game, all while shouldering a load he never asked for.

Having said that, Bridges reinforced the notion that he’s in for the long haul with Brooklyn, confronting the whole Knicks thing head-on. His former coach even backed him on that stance.

His usage of the word “now” might bother a few, but that shouldn’t take away from his overarching message. It should be noted that Bridges also called another Twitter user a “smart man” after he stated that he believes Bridges enjoys playing for the Nets and has faith in their front office to right the ship.

U seem like a smart man fun guy — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 16, 2024

Speaking of the front office, Sean Marks also looks likely to survive this next era in Brooklyn. His mention of how he and Joe Tsai will proceed with the team’s coaching search naturally almost ensures his tenure will continue through the summer and into next season at the least. Even with everyone looking with microscopes for cracks in his relationship with ownership, the pair seems as strong as ever.

“Joe [Tsai] and I have always been in complete partnership,” Marks said. “And it doesn’t mean we always agree. I mean, you have to have good discussions and robust discussions, but Joe and I will make this decision, and he has given me no reason to believe that I won’t be able to make that decision ... by the end of this I have no doubt that we’ll come and find the best person fit for this job.”

At this point, Marks has just as many winning moves and losing moves, with many of them canceling each other out at this point. It’s only natural people have different opinions on him. On one hand, the team product right now is unacceptable, but on the other, it’s hard to dismiss the notion that he’s likely a championship-winning exec if injuries and a pandemic never happen.

In this league though, “likely a championship-winning exec” is still a non-winning exec at the end of the day. Hypotheticals and excuses, fair as they may be, will only last you so long. But for Marks at least, we know his will last him a bit longer.