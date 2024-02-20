Brooklyn Nets sign 20-year-old wing to open two-way slot

The Brooklyn Nets have signed Jaylen Martin, a 6’6” 3-and-D wing who’s averaging 15.0 points a game and shooting 40.4% from deep for the New York Knicks G League affiliate, to their open two-way slot, per Shams Charania...

Martin, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, went undrafted in June after starring with Overtime Elite last season. Kevin Ollie was then coaching director for the league that offers an alternative to the NCAA or the NBA’s G League Ignite. Martin reportedly declined offers from Florida, Georgia, Georgetown, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Texas Tech and Ole Miss before committing to OTE.

Troubled by a hamstring issue that caused him to miss about two months of the 2022-23 season. Martin still finished second in the OTE Most Improved Player balloting and led his team, the Dreamerz, to the OTE championship series.

After going undrafted, Martin was signed July 3 to the first of two two-way deals by the Knicks who assigned him to Westchester. The Knicks waived him as a two-way in October but he decided to stay in White Plains. On November 27, New York signed him to a second two-way but waived him once again on December 23, returning to Westchester three days later. He became a free agent as a result.

Martin played for the Knicks Summer League team in Las Vegas last July, scoring 15 points vs the Nets:

His OTE coach, Tim Fanning, told Ian Begley last summer that Martin possessed an advanced work ethic despite his youth.

“I think every time he stepped in the building, he carried himself and had a mentality that this is something that I want. I want to play professional basketball. I want to play at the highest level,” Fanning said.

“He was up there with the best of them in terms of his consistency with his work ethic, his consistency with his day-to-day emotional intelligence. The guy gets along with everybody. He has a great balance of being a great person and then when he steps on the court, he’s tough as nails. That’s a pro skill in my opinion.”

At only 20 years old, Martin becomes the third youngest player on the Nets expanded roster. Only the Nets two first round picks in the 2023 Draft, 19-year-olds Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney, are younger. The Nets have now filled all three of their two-way slots. Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson are the others. The Nets also have an open standard contract open following the trade deadline deals.