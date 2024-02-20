Sean Marks talks job security at Brooklyn Nets practice ... He has it

The Brooklyn Nets officially returned from All-Star Break with a late practice at HSS Training Center on Tuesday night, but the packed press room was focused on anything but the hardwood.

Sean Marks, for the second time in two weeks, was speaking to the media, this time after firing Jacque Vaughn as Brooklyn’s head coach, then promoting Kevin Ollie to the interim role. He also spoke February 8 at the trade deadline.

But before Marks could answer why he made the call — which many fans had been demanding — he had to first defend himself... or at least, explain himself. With Shams Charania reporting that the Nets will embark on a “full-blown coaching search this summer” — possibly including Ollie — Marks is set to hire his fourth full-time head coach in eight seasons as Brooklyn’s GM.

Certainly, not every general manager gets a leash that long ... and not decision-makers with one playoff-series win to their name. It may in fact be unprecedented.

Yet, Marks told reporters he was not worried about his job security, even feigning surprise at the line of questioning:

“Joe [Tsai] and I have always been in complete partnership. And it doesn’t mean we always agree. I mean, you have to have good discussions and robust discussions, but Joe and I will make this decision, and he has given me no reason to believe that I won’t be able to make that decision ... by the end of this I have no doubt that we’ll come and find the best person fit for this job.”

It was in response to the final question in the 16-minute availability:

Marks mentioned personal “accountability” multiple times in his presser, toeing the line between taking responsibility and, of course, advocating for his own dismissal:

“First and foremost we all need accountability for this. I need to take accountability. The roster is my responsibility. I’m not shying away from that. When you have to make a decision like moving off a head coach, it’s not entirely JV’s fault here. “

Still, Vaughn was the one who bit the bullet for Brooklyn’s 21-33 start to the season. Marks declined to point to any specific reason or loss for the move, naturally citing an accumulation of factors, including a lack of effort and hustle from the team.

Now, he says, it’s time for effort.

“That’s what I would hope to see over these next 28 games, and that’s probably, to be quite frank, some things I haven’t seen. The level of effort and the level of compete has not always been there.”

“We’re not going to be the most talented team in the league,” Marks said. “I’m not an idiot. I totally understand that. But at the same time, this is a talented group of young men out there and I think there’s plays and my expectations and I think their expectations should be to hold each other accountable to do the little things, the effort plays … the loose balls, the contested shots and so forth, diving on the floor.

“I mean, these are things that should be expected when you’re in a place that we’re at right now where we’re clawing and grappling for every single thing we can.”

Marks played defense for much of his 16-minute presser. The New Zealander who played 11 seasons in the NBA and has been Nets GM for seven denied that Brooklyn’s 50-point shellacking in Boston held an outsized amount of influence on the decision:

.@TimBontemps asked Sean Marks if he feels he "lost the team" with the Bucks punt game.



"I don't think that was one decision that ultimately affected the record, or this decision today..." said Marks.



He also stated it was a "team call, not just JV." pic.twitter.com/rUznW1Jwa7 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 20, 2024

Marks also took responsibility for the infamous “punt game” against Milwaukee back on December 27, saying the decision to rest, functionally, eight Nets was “made as a team call. Yeah, not not just JV.”

He also denied that the loss to the Bucks was a turning point in the season, or that he lost players with the move.

And that was about it. Marks is, of course, “excited” about Kevin Ollie taking the interim job, saying that “it’s been fun to watch Kevin grow and really hear his voice. You know, he’s always carried a great voice in there. He’s very direct with the players. He does hold them accountable. I’ve enjoyed watching his scouting reports on this and you know, he’s played and won at a very high level.”

Nothing eye-opening there, nor in Marks’ declaration that Brooklyn’s coaching search will be “robust,” ranging far and wide, not limiting his options to those with or without previous head coaching experience.

Nor was his assertion that Brooklyn remains an attractive destination for the league’s best.

“I think this city speaks for itself. It’s been very clear that people have wanted to come here and play in the past. It’s not as if my phone wasn’t ringing the last 48 hours with people wanting to come here,” said Marks.

“We’ve shown the ability to put this franchise at the top of the map. That’s the plan to do again. We want this to be a destination where not only free agents want to come, but where we can develop our own guys,” he added.

Whoever the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is, they’ll be chosen by Sean Marks. For now, his seat is cool.

Kevin Ollie, Mikal Bridges Speak

After Marks made his remarks, Brooklyn’s interim coach fielded questions, clearly laying out his goals for the rest of the season.

For Kevin Ollie, it starts with the team’s effort and intensity, which his boss had cited as lacking an hour earlier. Ollie pointed out that the Nets are 30th in loose-balls recovered and has only drawn five charges on the season, calling it “losing basketball.”

When asked how he plans to up the energy in the building, Ollie responded: “We got something called EGBs, which is energy-generating behaviors, and it’s 17 behaviors of those things. We went through the list extensively today, they have nothing to do with talent, but everything to do with heart and will. And I think that’s what it comes down to. Remember, I played 15 years professionally, 13 years in this league. Never once did coach call a play for me. I had to get it with grit, I had to get it with determination, I had to get it with a mindset that we’re gonna get better each and every day.”

The former UConn player and head coach repeated the new mantra of “28 games in 55 days,” Brooklyn’s remaining schedule, but stressed the team would only reach the playoffs if they take it day-by-day: “I’m gonna look at the past, I’m gonna learn from the past for the future, and prepare for right now. And right now, it’s for us to get better in everything we do, every cut that we do, how we talk to one another, how we go out and pursue the day and how we win the day.”

Ollie made sure to salute his ex-boss in Jacque Vaughn, echoing Marks’ message that Brooklyn’s failure this season did not rest solely on his shoulders. He also dropped this little gem, as a treat for Nets fans hoping to see even more of Cam Thomas under the new regime:

Kevin Ollie said Cam Thomas "gave him the biggest hug ever" after today's practice. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 21, 2024

Finally, it was a re-energized Mikal Bridges taking the mic. He dropped a bunch of curse words, chastised himself for poor body language throughout the first half of the season, and addressed a certain podcast fiasco.

After appearing on The Roommates pod with close friends and Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, Bridges received some backlash from Nets fans fanbase, while the larger NBA media-sphere naturally continued to speculate if he’d be happy on the New York Knicks.

Bridges went out of his way to pour cold water on the Knicks fantasy when asked if he feels confident in the direction of his current team: “Things ain’t going good right now and that’s life. You see what kind of person you are, what kind of man you are, and I wasn’t raised when things get tough, to want to leave and get out and things like that. I know a lot of people might think about different situations and teams — obviously I got my boys over there in New York and stuff, so obviously everybody goes with that.”

Mikal says he wasn't raised to quit when things get tough. Then pours cold water on NYK noise: "I know a lot of people might think about different situations and teams. Obviously I got my boys over there in New York and stuff, so everybody goes with that." pic.twitter.com/rwzwJBuCaf — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 21, 2024

Bridges also addressed his comments on Brooklyn’s fanbase, which came up on The Roomates vis-á-vis the Knicks-Nets contest on January 23rd, a 108-103 victory for the blue-and-orange.

The Barclays Center crowd was roundly dominated by Knicks fans, so much so that Bridges commented on it after the game: “It felt like an away game when they made their run. It’s not fun when you feel like you’re in an away game at home.”

Bridges, Hart, and Brunson discussed the environment at the Clays, as well as New York City’s general attitude toward each team. It went how you’d expect, with Hart and Brunson ribbing their college buddy, who some Nets fans felt didn’t stick up for the franchise:

Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart on the atmosphere in Brooklyn



VIA @Roommates__Show pic.twitter.com/ggbdsFrbIx — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) February 16, 2024

On Tuesday night, Bridges discussed the Nets’ fanbase and the sounds of the Barclays Center, noting that it is indeed a two-way street between players and fans.

“The season hasn’t been going the way we want to, we’ve been losing games and i know they’re not happy, but s—t, we’re not happy neither,” said Brooklyn’s centerpiece. “We get it and we’re trying to fix it too. Obviously it’s not at the level we want it to be at, but s—t, we all go from here and go up from it. You can talk all you want about being upset maybe comments about not being loud in there, but f—k it, you all can change it and we can change it, too. That’s what it is, we just got to go out there and give them something to play for, but even when times get tough, them being on our side and [having] our backs is gonna help us as well.”

A new coach, a star player pining for his home fanbase to be more engaged, 17 new energy-generating behaviors. Say what you will about the Brooklyn Nets, but even at 21-33 and facing an uphill climb to just make the Play-In Tournament, there is no shortage of intrigue.